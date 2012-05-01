Edition:
United Kingdom

Christian Louboutin retrospective

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A visitor walks past an installation of shoe lasts by French designer Christian Louboutin of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A visitor walks past an installation of shoe lasts by French designer Christian Louboutin of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 20
Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A pair of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A pair of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
2 / 20
Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
3 / 20
Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
4 / 20
Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
5 / 20
Tuesday, May 01, 2012

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
6 / 20
Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
7 / 20
Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
8 / 20
Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A pair of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A pair of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 20
Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
10 / 20
Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
11 / 20
Tuesday, May 01, 2012

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
12 / 20
Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
13 / 20
Tuesday, May 01, 2012

Visitors look at boots by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

Visitors look at boots by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
14 / 20
Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A pair of boots by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A pair of boots by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
15 / 20
Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A visitor looks at an installation of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A visitor looks at an installation of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
16 / 20
Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
17 / 20
Tuesday, May 01, 2012

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
18 / 20
Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
19 / 20
Tuesday, May 01, 2012

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin looks up during a news conference for his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin looks up during a news conference for his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
20 / 20

Christian Louboutin retrospective

Christian Louboutin retrospective Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Celebrity birthdays in May

Celebrity birthdays in May
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:45am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:30am GMT

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »