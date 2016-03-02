Edition:
Christie for Trump

Donald Trump speaks next to Chris Christie (R) at a campaign rally in Fort Worth, Texas February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Donald Trump, with former rival Chris Christie at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Donald Trump and Chris Christie meet supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Donald Trump, next to Chris Christie, waves to the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Chris Christie speaks for Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Chris Christie takes a photo with a supporter of Donald Trump after a campaign rally in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Donald Trump, with Chris Christie at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Chris Christie and Donald Trump laugh together during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Chris Christie introduces Donald Trump at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Chris Christie talks to Donald Trump during a commercial break in the midst of the first Republican debate of the campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Chris Christie and Donald Trump talk during a break in the candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
