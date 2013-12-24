Christmas after a typhoon
A typhoon survivor decorates a Christmas tree amidst the rubble of destroyed houses in Tacloban city in central Philippines December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A typhoon survivor decorates a Christmas tree amidst the rubble of destroyed houses in Tacloban city in central Philippines December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Children, who are victims of super typhoon Haiyan, decorate their improvised Christmas tree with empty cans and bottles at the ravaged town of Tanuan, Leyte province, central Philippines, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children, who are victims of super typhoon Haiyan, decorate their improvised Christmas tree with empty cans and bottles at the ravaged town of Tanuan, Leyte province, central Philippines, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Victims of super Typhoon Haiyan decorate their improvised Christmas tree with different appliances, plastic plates and toys which they salvaged at the ravaged town of Anibong, Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo...more
Victims of super Typhoon Haiyan decorate their improvised Christmas tree with different appliances, plastic plates and toys which they salvaged at the ravaged town of Anibong, Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Darren Fabella, 6, lights candles for his departed friend, a victim of the onslaught of super typhoon Haiyan a month ago, who was buried in a vacant lot on Christmas Eve in front of a Catholic church in San Joaquin town in Palo, Leyte province...more
Darren Fabella, 6, lights candles for his departed friend, a victim of the onslaught of super typhoon Haiyan a month ago, who was buried in a vacant lot on Christmas Eve in front of a Catholic church in San Joaquin town in Palo, Leyte province central Philippines, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan decorate an improvised Christmas tree with their Christmas wishes inside a evacuation centre in Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan decorate an improvised Christmas tree with their Christmas wishes inside a evacuation centre in Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A typhoon survivor decorates a Christmas tree amidst the rubble of destroyed houses in Tacloban city in central Philippines, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A typhoon survivor decorates a Christmas tree amidst the rubble of destroyed houses in Tacloban city in central Philippines, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Survivors of Super Typhoon Haiyan queue during a gift giving activity inside an astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Survivors of Super Typhoon Haiyan queue during a gift giving activity inside an astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Survivors of Super Typhoon Haiyan receive gift packages from International Container Terminal Services (ICTS) officials dressed in Santa Clause costumes during a gift giving activity inside a astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines, December...more
Survivors of Super Typhoon Haiyan receive gift packages from International Container Terminal Services (ICTS) officials dressed in Santa Clause costumes during a gift giving activity inside a astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Ruben Miraflor, 15, a survivor of Super Typhoon Haiyan, decorates a Christmas tree placed along a main street at Magallanes town in Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Ruben Miraflor, 15, a survivor of Super Typhoon Haiyan, decorates a Christmas tree placed along a main street at Magallanes town in Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Nora Yara, a victim of super typhoon Haiyan, decorates a Christmas tree along a devastated area of Sagkahan town, Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Nora Yara, a victim of super typhoon Haiyan, decorates a Christmas tree along a devastated area of Sagkahan town, Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A giant Christmas lantern is seen in a devastated area of Magallanes town, Tacloban city, central Philippines December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A giant Christmas lantern is seen in a devastated area of Magallanes town, Tacloban city, central Philippines December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Victims of super Typhoon Haiyan decorate their improvised Christmas tree with empty cans and bottles at the ravaged town of Anibong, Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Victims of super Typhoon Haiyan decorate their improvised Christmas tree with empty cans and bottles at the ravaged town of Anibong, Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children eat their free meals during Christmas celebrations at the town of Bislig, Tanauan in Leyte province, central Philippines December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children eat their free meals during Christmas celebrations at the town of Bislig, Tanauan in Leyte province, central Philippines December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan show off teddy bears which they received during a Christmas gift giving activity inside a astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan show off teddy bears which they received during a Christmas gift giving activity inside a astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A Christmas tree is displayed on the roof of a makeshift shelter as a typhoon survivor clear the debris from ruins of his family's house in Tacloban city in central Philippines December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Christmas tree is displayed on the roof of a makeshift shelter as a typhoon survivor clear the debris from ruins of his family's house in Tacloban city in central Philippines December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Devotees shelter themselves from the rain with umbrellas during a mass at dawn inside a metropolitan Cathedral damaged by super typhoon Haiyan last month, in Palo, Leyte province, central Philippines December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Devotees shelter themselves from the rain with umbrellas during a mass at dawn inside a metropolitan Cathedral damaged by super typhoon Haiyan last month, in Palo, Leyte province, central Philippines December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children, who are victims of super typhoon Haiyan, stand beside an improvised Christmas tree decorated with empty cans and bottles at the ravaged town of Tanuan, Leyte province, central Philippines December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children, who are victims of super typhoon Haiyan, stand beside an improvised Christmas tree decorated with empty cans and bottles at the ravaged town of Tanuan, Leyte province, central Philippines December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A Christmas lantern hangs in the ravaged town of Magallanes, Tacloban city, central Philippines December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A Christmas lantern hangs in the ravaged town of Magallanes, Tacloban city, central Philippines December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan queue during a gift giving activity inside a astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan queue during a gift giving activity inside a astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Victims of the onslaught of super typhoon Haiyan a month ago, wait in line to kiss a figurine of baby Jesus during a Christmas Eve mass at a Catholic church in San Joaquin town in Palo, Leyte province central Philippines December 24, 2013....more
Victims of the onslaught of super typhoon Haiyan a month ago, wait in line to kiss a figurine of baby Jesus during a Christmas Eve mass at a Catholic church in San Joaquin town in Palo, Leyte province central Philippines December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Next Slideshows
Top stories of 2013
The biggest news stories from the past year.
Car bomb in Egypt
A car bomb explodes at a police compound in Egypt's Nile Delta, prompting the cabinet to declare Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.
Christmas in Brooklyn
Holiday decorations in the New York borough.
Putin vs. Pussy Riot
Two members of the Russian punk protest band are freed from prison.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.