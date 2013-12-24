Edition:
Tue Dec 24, 2013

Christmas in Brooklyn

<p>Houses in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn are seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Passerbys stop to have their photograph taken as they look at a house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Houses in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn are seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Passerbys look at a house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

