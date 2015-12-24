Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Dec 24, 2015 | 2:10am GMT

Christmas in Iraq

A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
1 / 10
Displaced Christian children who fled Islamic State carry gifts given to them at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Displaced Christian children who fled Islamic State carry gifts given to them at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Displaced Christian children who fled Islamic State carry gifts given to them at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
2 / 10
A volunteer wearing Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A volunteer wearing Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A volunteer wearing Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 10
Displaced children who fled Islamic State listen to a Christmas carol service at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Displaced children who fled Islamic State listen to a Christmas carol service at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Displaced children who fled Islamic State listen to a Christmas carol service at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
4 / 10
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 10
A displaced Christian child, who fled Islamic State, poses for a photograph at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A displaced Christian child, who fled Islamic State, poses for a photograph at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A displaced Christian child, who fled Islamic State, poses for a photograph at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
6 / 10
Volunteers wearing Santa Claus costumes distribute presents to children at a poor neighborhood in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Volunteers wearing Santa Claus costumes distribute presents to children at a poor neighborhood in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Volunteers wearing Santa Claus costumes distribute presents to children at a poor neighborhood in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
7 / 10
Displaced children who fled Islamic State listen to a Christmas carol service at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Displaced children who fled Islamic State listen to a Christmas carol service at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Displaced children who fled Islamic State listen to a Christmas carol service at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
8 / 10
Volunteers wearing Santa Claus costumes distribute presents to the poor in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Volunteers wearing Santa Claus costumes distribute presents to the poor in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Volunteers wearing Santa Claus costumes distribute presents to the poor in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
9 / 10
Displaced Christian children who fled Islamic State carry gifts given to them at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Displaced Christian children who fled Islamic State carry gifts given to them at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Displaced Christian children who fled Islamic State carry gifts given to them at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Landslide hits Chinese industrial park

Landslide hits Chinese industrial park

Next Slideshows

Landslide hits Chinese industrial park

Landslide hits Chinese industrial park

Mud and construction waste buries 33 buildings at a business park in China's southern boomtown of Shenzhen.

23 Dec 2015
Christmas at Arlington, Section 60

Christmas at Arlington, Section 60

With the wounds of war particularly painful in the Christmas season, family members and loved ones add their own personal holiday touches and messages to the...

23 Dec 2015
Christmas on the Tube

Christmas on the Tube

Holiday revelers ride the London underground during the holiday party season.

22 Dec 2015
Back to school in Benghazi

Back to school in Benghazi

After a gap of more than a year and a half due to clashes, children return to school in Benghazi, Libya.

21 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

Venezuela's masks of protest

Venezuela's masks of protest

Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump

A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures