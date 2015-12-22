Christmas in Peru's prisons

Inmates in costumes perform the birth of Jesus ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. At the event inmates stage the birth of Jesus and celebrated the end of the school year for children. Inmates who are...more

Inmates in costumes perform the birth of Jesus ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. At the event inmates stage the birth of Jesus and celebrated the end of the school year for children. Inmates who are mothers are permitted to have their children stay in prison with them till they are 3 years old. Forty-four children live together with their mothers inside the prison, according to the press released by the Penitentiary Institute. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close