Edition:
United Kingdom

Christmas is coming

Friday, December 07, 2012

President Barack Obama (2nd L), first lady Michelle Obama (R), and their daughters Malia (3rd R) and Sasha (3rd L) participate with host Neil Patrick Harris (L) in the 90th lighting of the National Christmas tree in front of the White House in Washington, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, December 07, 2012

President Barack Obama (2nd L), first lady Michelle Obama (R), and their daughters Malia (3rd R) and Sasha (3rd L) participate with host Neil Patrick Harris (L) in the 90th lighting of the National Christmas tree in front of the White House in Washington, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

President Barack Obama sings "Santa Claus is coming to town" with his daughters Malia and Sasha (L) as they participate in the 90th lighting of the National Christmas tree in front of the White House in Washington, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, December 07, 2012

President Barack Obama sings "Santa Claus is coming to town" with his daughters Malia and Sasha (L) as they participate in the 90th lighting of the National Christmas tree in front of the White House in Washington, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

Jimmy Rider delivers an eight-foot tall Christmas tree on a trailer attached to his bicycle, as part of his Ever-Green Delivery service, in Somerville, Massachusetts December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, December 07, 2012

Jimmy Rider delivers an eight-foot tall Christmas tree on a trailer attached to his bicycle, as part of his Ever-Green Delivery service, in Somerville, Massachusetts December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

A man blows his trumpet from the Old Town Hall Tower as a Christmas tree is illuminated at the Old Town Square in Prague December 5, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Friday, December 07, 2012

A man blows his trumpet from the Old Town Hall Tower as a Christmas tree is illuminated at the Old Town Square in Prague December 5, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
4 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

Competitors dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual 6-km (3.7-mile) Santa Run in Battersea Park, London December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, December 07, 2012

Competitors dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual 6-km (3.7-mile) Santa Run in Battersea Park, London December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
5 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

Actors dressed as (L-R) Joseph and the Three Wise Men, part of a live-human nativity scene, stroll past the U.S. Capitol Building after demonstrating outside the nearby Supreme Court in Washington, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, December 07, 2012

Actors dressed as (L-R) Joseph and the Three Wise Men, part of a live-human nativity scene, stroll past the U.S. Capitol Building after demonstrating outside the nearby Supreme Court in Washington, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

Kenji, a six-year-old dog, looks at a Christmas cake at a restaurant in Tokyo December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, December 07, 2012

Kenji, a six-year-old dog, looks at a Christmas cake at a restaurant in Tokyo December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
7 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

Christmas lights shine on the rue Saint Charles near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Friday, December 07, 2012

Christmas lights shine on the rue Saint Charles near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Close
8 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

People walk past a Christmas Tree in downtown Rome December 4 , 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, December 07, 2012

People walk past a Christmas Tree in downtown Rome December 4 , 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
9 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

A 36-metre tall Christmas tree is lit up in central Stockholm December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/Scanpix Sweden

Friday, December 07, 2012

A 36-metre tall Christmas tree is lit up in central Stockholm December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/Scanpix Sweden

Close
10 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

A German soldier stands next to a Christmas tree at a flight departure area at the German Bundeswehr army camp in Marmal in Masar-i-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, December 07, 2012

A German soldier stands next to a Christmas tree at a flight departure area at the German Bundeswehr army camp in Marmal in Masar-i-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
11 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

Volunteers dressed as Father Christmas and angels arrive for a group picture during an annual Christmas meeting hosted by the student's association Studentenwerk in Berlin December 1, 2012, to receive advice and instructions for their participation in this years festive season. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, December 07, 2012

Volunteers dressed as Father Christmas and angels arrive for a group picture during an annual Christmas meeting hosted by the student's association Studentenwerk in Berlin December 1, 2012, to receive advice and instructions for their participation in this years festive season. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
12 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

Workers lift the Christmas Tree, a Nordmann Fir from Dumfries, Scotland, outside the 10 Downing Street official residence of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, in London November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Friday, December 07, 2012

Workers lift the Christmas Tree, a Nordmann Fir from Dumfries, Scotland, outside the 10 Downing Street official residence of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, in London November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
13 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

A steel installation, replacing the traditional Christmas tree, is illuminated at Brussels' Grand Place November 29, 2012. The 25-metre high sculpture was designed by French architects Pier Schneider and Francois Wunschel. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Friday, December 07, 2012

A steel installation, replacing the traditional Christmas tree, is illuminated at Brussels' Grand Place November 29, 2012. The 25-metre high sculpture was designed by French architects Pier Schneider and Francois Wunschel. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
14 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

An employee paints a glass sphere for Christmas and New Year decorations, at the "Biryusinka" toy factory in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Friday, December 07, 2012

An employee paints a glass sphere for Christmas and New Year decorations, at the "Biryusinka" toy factory in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
15 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

A diver dressed as Santa Claus swims with dolphins at Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Yokohama, south of Tokyo November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Friday, December 07, 2012

A diver dressed as Santa Claus swims with dolphins at Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Yokohama, south of Tokyo November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
16 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

Gerald Morris (L) from Colorado and his wife Twila pose for photographers as they are dressed as Santa Claus and Mrs Claus during the arrival of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, December 07, 2012

Gerald Morris (L) from Colorado and his wife Twila pose for photographers as they are dressed as Santa Claus and Mrs Claus during the arrival of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
17 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

A man dressed as Santa Claus attends the 2012 Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Friday, December 07, 2012

A man dressed as Santa Claus attends the 2012 Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
18 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

Christmas tree decorations are seen at the traditional Christkindelsmaerik (Christ Child market) near Strasbourg Cathedral November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Friday, December 07, 2012

Christmas tree decorations are seen at the traditional Christkindelsmaerik (Christ Child market) near Strasbourg Cathedral November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
19 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

Workers fill the beard of a balloon in the shape of Santa Claus, with helium, ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, December 07, 2012

Workers fill the beard of a balloon in the shape of Santa Claus, with helium, ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
20 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

Ramiro Hinojas, 47, a traffic enforcer, wears a Santa Claus costume as he directs traffic along a main street in Pasay city, metro Manila November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Friday, December 07, 2012

Ramiro Hinojas, 47, a traffic enforcer, wears a Santa Claus costume as he directs traffic along a main street in Pasay city, metro Manila November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
21 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

Visitors looks on a professional diver wearing a Santa Claus suit while swimming inside a giant aquarium as part of celebrations for Christmas at the Manila Ocean Park, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Friday, December 07, 2012

Visitors looks on a professional diver wearing a Santa Claus suit while swimming inside a giant aquarium as part of celebrations for Christmas at the Manila Ocean Park, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
22 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

Gardener Sue Dale inspects poinsettia plants prior to their shipment from the Ravensworth nursery near Richmond, northern England November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Friday, December 07, 2012

Gardener Sue Dale inspects poinsettia plants prior to their shipment from the Ravensworth nursery near Richmond, northern England November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
23 / 24
Friday, December 07, 2012

Children reach for presents distributed by a man dressed as Santa Claus outside the post office in the village of Himmelpfort, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, December 07, 2012

Children reach for presents distributed by a man dressed as Santa Claus outside the post office in the village of Himmelpfort, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
24 / 24

Christmas is coming

Christmas is coming Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Fishing for shark fin

Fishing for shark fin
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Who has nukes?

All Collections

Who has nukes?

3:16am GMT

Last stand at Standing Rock

All Collections

Last stand at Standing Rock

3:15am GMT

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

1:00am GMT

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

All Collections

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

12:25am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:10am GMT

I am transgender

All Collections

I am transgender

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Storm Doris slams Britain

All Collections

Storm Doris slams Britain

Thursday, February 23, 2017

View More Slideshows »