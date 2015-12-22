Christmas on the Tube
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man rests at Liverpool Street station during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man is attended to by friends after falling at Liverpool Street station during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Young men sing outside Victoria station in London during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Passengers gather outside Liverpool Street station in London during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A passenger rests as he travels on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Passengers travel on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A passenger eats fast food as he prepares to travel on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.