Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Dec 22, 2015 | 10:10pm GMT

Christmas on the Tube

Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
1 / 15
A man rests at Liverpool Street station during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A man rests at Liverpool Street station during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A man rests at Liverpool Street station during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
2 / 15
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
3 / 15
A man is attended to by friends after falling at Liverpool Street station during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A man is attended to by friends after falling at Liverpool Street station during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A man is attended to by friends after falling at Liverpool Street station during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
4 / 15
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
5 / 15
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
6 / 15
A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
7 / 15
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
8 / 15
Young men sing outside Victoria station in London during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Young men sing outside Victoria station in London during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Young men sing outside Victoria station in London during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
9 / 15
Passengers gather outside Liverpool Street station in London during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers gather outside Liverpool Street station in London during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Passengers gather outside Liverpool Street station in London during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
10 / 15
A passenger rests as he travels on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A passenger rests as he travels on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A passenger rests as he travels on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
11 / 15
Passengers travel on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers travel on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Passengers travel on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
12 / 15
A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
13 / 15
A passenger eats fast food as he prepares to travel on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A passenger eats fast food as he prepares to travel on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A passenger eats fast food as he prepares to travel on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
14 / 15
A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Back to school in Benghazi

Back to school in Benghazi

Next Slideshows

Back to school in Benghazi

Back to school in Benghazi

After a gap of more than a year and a half due to clashes, children return to school in Benghazi, Libya.

21 Dec 2015
Swedish ski resort hosts refugees

Swedish ski resort hosts refugees

Refugees fleeing war and poverty make their camp at a ski resort in Sweden.

21 Dec 2015
Pictures of the year: Syria

Pictures of the year: Syria

Images from the conflict in Syria in 2015.

18 Dec 2015
Britain's last deep coal mine

Britain's last deep coal mine

The closure of the North Yorkshire mine marks the end of an era, given Britain's coal industry was at the heart of its economic growth in the early 20th...

18 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures