Church becomes refugee sanctuary

Zabyl Olabi (C) and her husband Mahmod, who came to Germany with their 18-year-old son Humam (L), owned a chicken breeding farm in Aleppo. They fled to Europe six months ago, when their house was destroyed during an air raid and Islamic State militants advanced towards the city. "As you can see I am not Christian," Olabi said, pointing to her headscarf. "So at first it seemed strange to us to live in a church. Now we're just exhausted and wondering what comes next." REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

