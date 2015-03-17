Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 17, 2015 | 4:10pm GMT

Church bombings in Pakistan

Women from the Christian community mourn for a relative, who was one of the victims killed by a suicide attack on a church, during his funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Suicide bombings outside two churches in Lahore killed 14 people and wounded nearly 80 others during services on Sunday in attacks claimed by a faction of the Pakistani Taliban. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Women from the Christian community mourn for a relative, who was one of the victims killed by a suicide attack on a church, during his funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Suicide bombings outside two churches in Lahore killed 14 people and wounded...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Women from the Christian community mourn for a relative, who was one of the victims killed by a suicide attack on a church, during his funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Suicide bombings outside two churches in Lahore killed 14 people and wounded nearly 80 others during services on Sunday in attacks claimed by a faction of the Pakistani Taliban. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
1 / 17
Protesters from the Christian community attack a car during clashes with riot police, a day after suicide attacks on two churches in Lahore March 16, 2015. Pakistani police broke up Christian protesters with tear gas and baton charges on Monday, a day after suicide bombers killed at least 16 people outside two churches, police said. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Protesters from the Christian community attack a car during clashes with riot police, a day after suicide attacks on two churches in Lahore March 16, 2015. Pakistani police broke up Christian protesters with tear gas and baton charges on Monday, a...more

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Protesters from the Christian community attack a car during clashes with riot police, a day after suicide attacks on two churches in Lahore March 16, 2015. Pakistani police broke up Christian protesters with tear gas and baton charges on Monday, a day after suicide bombers killed at least 16 people outside two churches, police said. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
2 / 17
Christians carry the coffin of one of the victims killed by a suicide attack on a church, during his funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Sunday's attacks, claimed by a faction of the Pakistani Taliban, occurred minutes apart in a majority-Christian suburb of Lahore. Police said they targeted two churches, one Catholic and one Protestant. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Christians carry the coffin of one of the victims killed by a suicide attack on a church, during his funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Sunday's attacks, claimed by a faction of the Pakistani Taliban, occurred minutes apart in a majority-Christian...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Christians carry the coffin of one of the victims killed by a suicide attack on a church, during his funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Sunday's attacks, claimed by a faction of the Pakistani Taliban, occurred minutes apart in a majority-Christian suburb of Lahore. Police said they targeted two churches, one Catholic and one Protestant. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
3 / 17
A woman from the Christian community cries as she mourns for her relatives, who were killed in a suicide attack on a church, during their funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Islamist militants in Pakistan have attacked Christians and other religious minorities often over the past decade. Many Christians accuse the government of doing little to protect them, saying politicians are quick to offer condolences after an attack but slow to take any concrete steps to improve security. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A woman from the Christian community cries as she mourns for her relatives, who were killed in a suicide attack on a church, during their funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Islamist militants in Pakistan have attacked Christians and other religious...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A woman from the Christian community cries as she mourns for her relatives, who were killed in a suicide attack on a church, during their funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Islamist militants in Pakistan have attacked Christians and other religious minorities often over the past decade. Many Christians accuse the government of doing little to protect them, saying politicians are quick to offer condolences after an attack but slow to take any concrete steps to improve security. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
4 / 17
Protesters from the Christian community clash with riot police in Lahore March 16, 2015. The protesters, angry at the lack of security for Christians in the majority-Muslim country, blocked a major highway in the city. A hit-and-run by a car, which injured four protesters, provoked the crowd, some of whom started throwing stones at cars and private property. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Protesters from the Christian community clash with riot police in Lahore March 16, 2015. The protesters, angry at the lack of security for Christians in the majority-Muslim country, blocked a major highway in the city. A hit-and-run by a car, which...more

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Protesters from the Christian community clash with riot police in Lahore March 16, 2015. The protesters, angry at the lack of security for Christians in the majority-Muslim country, blocked a major highway in the city. A hit-and-run by a car, which injured four protesters, provoked the crowd, some of whom started throwing stones at cars and private property. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
5 / 17
Riot police use tear gas to disperse protesters from the Christian community during clashes in Lahore March 16, 2015. Following the blasts, enraged residents beat and burned to death two men they suspected of involvement, a police official said. Journalist Riaz Ahmed said he had seen the two burnt bodies at an intersection. Protesters also began smashing up shops and attacking vehicles. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Riot police use tear gas to disperse protesters from the Christian community during clashes in Lahore March 16, 2015. Following the blasts, enraged residents beat and burned to death two men they suspected of involvement, a police official said....more

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Riot police use tear gas to disperse protesters from the Christian community during clashes in Lahore March 16, 2015. Following the blasts, enraged residents beat and burned to death two men they suspected of involvement, a police official said. Journalist Riaz Ahmed said he had seen the two burnt bodies at an intersection. Protesters also began smashing up shops and attacking vehicles. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
6 / 17
Women from the Christian community mourn for their relatives, who were killed by a suicide attack on a church, during their funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Witnesses said more bloodshed in the bombings was prevented by security guards and police assigned to the churches. Four died tackling the attackers. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Women from the Christian community mourn for their relatives, who were killed by a suicide attack on a church, during their funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Witnesses said more bloodshed in the bombings was prevented by security guards and police...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Women from the Christian community mourn for their relatives, who were killed by a suicide attack on a church, during their funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Witnesses said more bloodshed in the bombings was prevented by security guards and police assigned to the churches. Four died tackling the attackers. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
7 / 17
A man checks footwear left behind at a church after a suicide attack in Lahore March 15, 2015. "I was sitting at a shop near the church when a blast jolted the area. I rushed towards the spot and saw the security guard scuffle with a man who was trying to enter the church. After failing, he blew himself up," witness Amir Masih said. "I saw his body parts flying through the air." REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A man checks footwear left behind at a church after a suicide attack in Lahore March 15, 2015. "I was sitting at a shop near the church when a blast jolted the area. I rushed towards the spot and saw the security guard scuffle with a man who was...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A man checks footwear left behind at a church after a suicide attack in Lahore March 15, 2015. "I was sitting at a shop near the church when a blast jolted the area. I rushed towards the spot and saw the security guard scuffle with a man who was trying to enter the church. After failing, he blew himself up," witness Amir Masih said. "I saw his body parts flying through the air." REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
8 / 17
People from the Christian community beat a motorist who refuses to respect a road block after twin blast attacks on two churches in Lahore March 15, 2015. The guard died as well, witness Amir Masih said. It was not clear if the first blast was also a suicide bomber, he said. REUTERS/Mani Rana

People from the Christian community beat a motorist who refuses to respect a road block after twin blast attacks on two churches in Lahore March 15, 2015. The guard died as well, witness Amir Masih said. It was not clear if the first blast was also a...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
People from the Christian community beat a motorist who refuses to respect a road block after twin blast attacks on two churches in Lahore March 15, 2015. The guard died as well, witness Amir Masih said. It was not clear if the first blast was also a suicide bomber, he said. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Close
9 / 17
Christian protesters and journalists run from tear gas during clashes between the protesters and riot police in Lahore March 16, 2015. Taliban splinter group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility for the blasts. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Christian protesters and journalists run from tear gas during clashes between the protesters and riot police in Lahore March 16, 2015. Taliban splinter group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility for the blasts. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Christian protesters and journalists run from tear gas during clashes between the protesters and riot police in Lahore March 16, 2015. Taliban splinter group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility for the blasts. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
10 / 17
Christians gather as the attend the funeral of victims who were killed by a suicide attack on two churches in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Lahore is the capital of Punjab, Pakistan's wealthiest and most populous province and the political heartland of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Christians gather as the attend the funeral of victims who were killed by a suicide attack on two churches in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Lahore is the capital of Punjab, Pakistan's wealthiest and most populous province and the political heartland of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Christians gather as the attend the funeral of victims who were killed by a suicide attack on two churches in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Lahore is the capital of Punjab, Pakistan's wealthiest and most populous province and the political heartland of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
11 / 17
Christians mourn over the coffin of Zahid Yousaf, one of the victims, in Lahore March 16, 2015. Lahore is generally considered peaceful compared with many other areas of Pakistan, but violence there has been increasing after the government's failed attempts to hold peace talks with the Taliban last year. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Christians mourn over the coffin of Zahid Yousaf, one of the victims, in Lahore March 16, 2015. Lahore is generally considered peaceful compared with many other areas of Pakistan, but violence there has been increasing after the government's failed...more

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Christians mourn over the coffin of Zahid Yousaf, one of the victims, in Lahore March 16, 2015. Lahore is generally considered peaceful compared with many other areas of Pakistan, but violence there has been increasing after the government's failed attempts to hold peace talks with the Taliban last year. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
12 / 17
A member of the Pakistani Christian community chants slogans during a protest rally in Peshawar March 15, 2015. After the talks failed, the military launched an offensive in the remote northwestern region of North Waziristan along the Afghan border to push the Taliban from the last major region they controlled. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A member of the Pakistani Christian community chants slogans during a protest rally in Peshawar March 15, 2015. After the talks failed, the military launched an offensive in the remote northwestern region of North Waziristan along the Afghan border...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A member of the Pakistani Christian community chants slogans during a protest rally in Peshawar March 15, 2015. After the talks failed, the military launched an offensive in the remote northwestern region of North Waziristan along the Afghan border to push the Taliban from the last major region they controlled. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
13 / 17
Protesters from the Christian community clash with riot police in Lahore March 16, 2015. The military now holds the major urban centers there, but residents say many militants fled before the offensive began and others remain in rural areas. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Protesters from the Christian community clash with riot police in Lahore March 16, 2015. The military now holds the major urban centers there, but residents say many militants fled before the offensive began and others remain in rural areas....more

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Protesters from the Christian community clash with riot police in Lahore March 16, 2015. The military now holds the major urban centers there, but residents say many militants fled before the offensive began and others remain in rural areas. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
14 / 17
A woman from the Christian community prays as she attends a protest in Lahore, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A woman from the Christian community prays as she attends a protest in Lahore, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
A woman from the Christian community prays as she attends a protest in Lahore, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
15 / 17
Rescuers and residents tend to a woman who fainted after being informed her son was killed in a suicide attack on a church in Lahore March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Rescuers and residents tend to a woman who fainted after being informed her son was killed in a suicide attack on a church in Lahore March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Rescuers and residents tend to a woman who fainted after being informed her son was killed in a suicide attack on a church in Lahore March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
16 / 17
A Christian woman mourns the death of her relative who was killed in a suicide attack on a church in Lahore March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A Christian woman mourns the death of her relative who was killed in a suicide attack on a church in Lahore March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A Christian woman mourns the death of her relative who was killed in a suicide attack on a church in Lahore March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Myanmar's China-backed rebels

Myanmar's China-backed rebels

Next Slideshows

Myanmar's China-backed rebels

Myanmar's China-backed rebels

Myanmar government forces have been battling rebels on the border with China since last month and China has urged Myanmar to "lower the temperature".

17 Mar 2015
Israel's choice

Israel's choice

Israelis head to the polls to vote in the parliamentary election.

17 Mar 2015
Syria: Chronology of a conflict

Syria: Chronology of a conflict

Images from four years of fighting in Syria.

17 Mar 2015
Crimea's year under Russia

Crimea's year under Russia

Crimea marks the first anniversary of Russia's annexation.

16 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures