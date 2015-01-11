Church for the deaf
A choir performs a hymn in sign language at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service for its deaf congregation, December 21, 2014. St. Elizabeth, the only Roman Catholic parish dedicated to serving a deaf congregation, is in...more
Monsignor Patrick Cahill leads a mass in sign language at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service for its deaf congregation, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Congregants respond in sign language during a mass at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service for its deaf congregation, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Congregants respond in sign language during a mass at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service for its deaf congregation, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A choir performs a hymn in sign language at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service for its deaf congregation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Congregants respond in sign language during a mass at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service for its deaf congregation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Congregants respond in sign language during a mass at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service for its deaf congregation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An altar boy speaks in sign language at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan before a Christmas service for its deaf congregation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Margaret Shea (R) speaks in sign language to other congregants at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan before a Christmas service for its deaf congregation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Catholic nun responds in sign language during a mass at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service for its deaf congregation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Congregants respond in sign language during a mass at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service for its deaf congregation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A choir performs a hymn in sign language at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service for its deaf congregation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Congregants receive communion during a mass at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service for its deaf congregation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An altar boy holds a cross before leading a procession into the St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service for its deaf congregation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Monsignor Patrick Cahill leads a mass in sign language at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service for its deaf congregation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Monsignor Patrick Cahill leads a mass in sign language at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service for its deaf congregation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Monsignor Patrick Cahill leads a mass in sign language at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service for its deaf congregation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
A week in Paris
Images from the attack on French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo and the manhunt that followed.
Week of terror in Paris
Images from the attack on French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo and the manhunt that followed.
Week of terror in Paris
Images from the attack on French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo and the manhunt that followed.
Hunting with Myanmar's Naga
In Myanmar, around 120,000 people live in the Naga Self-Administered Zone where they survive mainly by subsistence farming and hunting.
MORE IN PICTURES
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
Man arrested at Whitehall
Police arrest a man close to Prime Minister Theresa May's official Downing Street residence.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Gaza by night
Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.