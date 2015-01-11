Church for the deaf

A choir performs a hymn in sign language at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service for its deaf congregation, December 21, 2014. St. Elizabeth, the only Roman Catholic parish dedicated to serving a deaf congregation, is in...more

A choir performs a hymn in sign language at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service for its deaf congregation, December 21, 2014. St. Elizabeth, the only Roman Catholic parish dedicated to serving a deaf congregation, is in danger of losing its identity. The Archdiocese of New York has plans to merge St. Elizabeth with a hearing church, part of a sweeping consolidation of congregations that reflects long-term changes in where New Yorkers worship. Members of St. Elizabeth's fear the move means the loss of the special significance of their deaf church. REUTERS/Mike Segar

