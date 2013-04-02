Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 2, 2013 | 3:20pm BST

Circus comes to town

<p>Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars tent city is staged with a backdrop of ocean resorts in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. Traveling circuses such as the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars, complete with its big top tent, set up their tent city in smaller markets all along the East Coast of the United States. Their goal is to bring the circus to rural areas and away from the big cities where larger circuses stage shows in arenas. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars tent city is staged with a backdrop of ocean resorts in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. Traveling circuses such as the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars, complete with its big top tent, set up their...more

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars tent city is staged with a backdrop of ocean resorts in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. Traveling circuses such as the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars, complete with its big top tent, set up their tent city in smaller markets all along the East Coast of the United States. Their goal is to bring the circus to rural areas and away from the big cities where larger circuses stage shows in arenas. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
1 / 23
<p>Josh Dummitt (C) as Meatball the clown and Julius Carallo as Clown Chips, prepare for the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. The Cole Brothers Circus, now in its 129th edition, travels to 100 cities in 20-25 states and stages 250 shows a year. Picture taken March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Josh Dummitt (C) as Meatball the clown and Julius Carallo as Clown Chips, prepare for the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. The Cole Brothers Circus, now in its 129th edition, travels to 100...more

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Josh Dummitt (C) as Meatball the clown and Julius Carallo as Clown Chips, prepare for the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. The Cole Brothers Circus, now in its 129th edition, travels to 100 cities in 20-25 states and stages 250 shows a year. Picture taken March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
2 / 23
<p>Clowns Josh Dummitt (L) and Kellan Bermudez go over a ladder routine as they prepare for a Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show during a stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Clowns Josh Dummitt (L) and Kellan Bermudez go over a ladder routine as they prepare for a Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show during a stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Clowns Josh Dummitt (L) and Kellan Bermudez go over a ladder routine as they prepare for a Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show during a stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
3 / 23
<p>Josh Dummitt of Meriden, Connecticut, prepares for the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show as Meatball the clown from his sleeping quarters during a stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Josh Dummitt of Meriden, Connecticut, prepares for the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show as Meatball the clown from his sleeping quarters during a stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Josh Dummitt of Meriden, Connecticut, prepares for the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show as Meatball the clown from his sleeping quarters during a stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
4 / 23
<p>Clown Kellan Bermudez of Ecuador checks over a clown fire truck after a Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Clown Kellan Bermudez of Ecuador checks over a clown fire truck after a Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Clown Kellan Bermudez of Ecuador checks over a clown fire truck after a Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
5 / 23
<p>Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars performer German Fassio works with a dog backstage before the start of the first show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars performer German Fassio works with a dog backstage before the start of the first show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars performer German Fassio works with a dog backstage before the start of the first show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
6 / 23
<p>White Bengal tigers are staged for the early show for the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars during its stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

White Bengal tigers are staged for the early show for the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars during its stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

White Bengal tigers are staged for the early show for the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars during its stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
7 / 23
<p>Edwin Anthony, 13, of the Thunderdrome troupe, prepares for a performance on his motorcycle in the back lot during a Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop over in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Edwin Anthony, 13, of the Thunderdrome troupe, prepares for a performance on his motorcycle in the back lot during a Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop over in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Edwin Anthony, 13, of the Thunderdrome troupe, prepares for a performance on his motorcycle in the back lot during a Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop over in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
8 / 23
<p>Edwin Anthony, 13, of the Thunderdrome troupe, prepares for a performance on his motorcycle in the back lot during a Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop over in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Edwin Anthony, 13, of the Thunderdrome troupe, prepares for a performance on his motorcycle in the back lot during a Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop over in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Edwin Anthony, 13, of the Thunderdrome troupe, prepares for a performance on his motorcycle in the back lot during a Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop over in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
9 / 23
<p>With heavy winds throughout the area, a worker secures a trailer during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

With heavy winds throughout the area, a worker secures a trailer during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

With heavy winds throughout the area, a worker secures a trailer during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
10 / 23
<p>A tent crew eats in the mess tent at Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars during its stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

A tent crew eats in the mess tent at Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars during its stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A tent crew eats in the mess tent at Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars during its stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
11 / 23
<p>Clown make-up is applied before the start of the first show during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Clown make-up is applied before the start of the first show during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Clown make-up is applied before the start of the first show during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
12 / 23
<p>A young boy stands to get a better view of a performance during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

A young boy stands to get a better view of a performance during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A young boy stands to get a better view of a performance during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
13 / 23
<p>A vendor sells popcorn to the patrons of the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

A vendor sells popcorn to the patrons of the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A vendor sells popcorn to the patrons of the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
14 / 23
<p>Patrons watch as the Tabares High Wire troupe performs at the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Patrons watch as the Tabares High Wire troupe performs at the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Patrons watch as the Tabares High Wire troupe performs at the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
15 / 23
<p>The shadows of the Tabares High Wire troupe are cast on the tent as the group performs at the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

The shadows of the Tabares High Wire troupe are cast on the tent as the group performs at the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

The shadows of the Tabares High Wire troupe are cast on the tent as the group performs at the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
16 / 23
<p>Animal handler Danny McRoberts scoops up after the elephants during a Cole Brother Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Animal handler Danny McRoberts scoops up after the elephants during a Cole Brother Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Animal handler Danny McRoberts scoops up after the elephants during a Cole Brother Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
17 / 23
<p>Aerial Divas Petya (L) and Xan wait backstage before their performance during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Aerial Divas Petya (L) and Xan wait backstage before their performance during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Aerial Divas Petya (L) and Xan wait backstage before their performance during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
18 / 23
<p>The Fassio Family with their troupe of performing dogs get ready to enter the big top for the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop over in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

The Fassio Family with their troupe of performing dogs get ready to enter the big top for the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop over in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

The Fassio Family with their troupe of performing dogs get ready to enter the big top for the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop over in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
19 / 23
<p>The Tabares High Wire troupe exit the big top after the group performed at the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

The Tabares High Wire troupe exit the big top after the group performed at the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

The Tabares High Wire troupe exit the big top after the group performed at the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
20 / 23
<p>Ringmaster Chris Connors starts the second show of the evening with a blow of his whistle during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Ringmaster Chris Connors starts the second show of the evening with a blow of his whistle during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Ringmaster Chris Connors starts the second show of the evening with a blow of his whistle during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
21 / 23
<p>Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars performer German Fassio balances during the second show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars performer German Fassio balances during the second show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars performer German Fassio balances during the second show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
22 / 23
<p>After a sudden rain storm, workers and performers clear water around the big top, after a performance of the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

After a sudden rain storm, workers and performers clear water around the big top, after a performance of the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

After a sudden rain storm, workers and performers clear water around the big top, after a performance of the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
White House Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll

Next Slideshows

White House Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll

The first family hosts the annual White House Egg Roll.

01 Apr 2013
Holi festival in Utah

Holi festival in Utah

Thousands celebrate the spring Hindu festival.

01 Apr 2013
Saudi stunt driving

Saudi stunt driving

Stunt driving is a popular hobby among Saudi youths.

01 Apr 2013
Holy Week

Holy Week

Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter.

29 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Shooting outside UK parliament

Shooting outside UK parliament

Four people were killed and at least 20 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament in what police called a "marauding terrorist attack".

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures