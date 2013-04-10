Edition:
Circus of the alley

<p>A juggler performs with a hula hoop at a square called Circus of the Alley, at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. Street jugglers and members of Sao Paulo's circus have gathered to perform, teach tricks, de-stress and have fun at the square every Monday for more than 10 years. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A juggler performs with flaming torches at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Jugglers perform at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A performer juggles flaming torches at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), in the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A juggler performs with a ball at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A juggler performs with balls at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A juggler performs with rings at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A juggler performs with a ball at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A juggler performs with a ball at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paul0, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A couple juggles with a hat at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A juggler performs at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A juggler performs at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>The son of a juggler plays at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Jugglers ride on bicycles as they perform at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A juggler warms up before he performs at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A juggler performs with balls at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A juggler performs at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>The sister of a juggler performs with a ball at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

