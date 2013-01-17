Cirque Du Soleil showcase
Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Varekai show in Lima, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Varekai show in Lima, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Varekai show in Lima, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Varekai show in Lima, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Artists perform during the Cirque du Soleil's Kooza show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Artists perform during the Cirque du Soleil's Kooza show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Kooza show in London's Royal Albert Hall January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Kooza show in London's Royal Albert Hall January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's show "Alegria" in Tel Aviv August 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's show "Alegria" in Tel Aviv August 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
An artist performs during the Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
An artist performs during the Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A cast member of the Cirque Du Soleil show 'Varekai' performs during a show preview in Seville January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A cast member of the Cirque Du Soleil show 'Varekai' performs during a show preview in Seville January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Artistes perform during Cirque du Soleil's "Alegria" show in Sao Paulo February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Artistes perform during Cirque du Soleil's "Alegria" show in Sao Paulo February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Cast members of the show "Corteo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil perform during a dress rehearsal in Valencia June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Cast members of the show "Corteo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil perform during a dress rehearsal in Valencia June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A rider performs with a horse during the equestrian show "Cavalia" in Lisbon October 5, 2008. "Cavalia" was created by Normand Latourelle, one of the founders of Cirque du Soleil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A rider performs with a horse during the equestrian show "Cavalia" in Lisbon October 5, 2008. "Cavalia" was created by Normand Latourelle, one of the founders of Cirque du Soleil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A cast member of the Cirque Du Soleil show "Varekai" performs during a show preview in Seville January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A cast member of the Cirque Du Soleil show "Varekai" performs during a show preview in Seville January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A cast member of the show "Ovo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil performs during a media preview in Mexico City October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
A cast member of the show "Ovo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil performs during a media preview in Mexico City October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
Cast members of the show "Corteo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil perform during a dress rehearsal in Valencia June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Cast members of the show "Corteo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil perform during a dress rehearsal in Valencia June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A cast member of the show "Corteo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil performs during a dress rehearsal in Valencia June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A cast member of the show "Corteo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil performs during a dress rehearsal in Valencia June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Performers from Cirque Du Soleil present a segment called "Pickled Funeral" during a news preview of their latest show titled "Zarkana" at New York's Radio City Music Hall May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Performers from Cirque Du Soleil present a segment called "Pickled Funeral" during a news preview of their latest show titled "Zarkana" at New York's Radio City Music Hall May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An acrobat from the new production from Cirque du Soleil 'Iris' opening in Hollywood summer 2011, performs at the 22nd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in Los Angeles, California April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred...more
An acrobat from the new production from Cirque du Soleil 'Iris' opening in Hollywood summer 2011, performs at the 22nd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in Los Angeles, California April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Cast members of the Cirque Du Soleil show "Varekai" perform during a preview in Moscow October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Cast members of the Cirque Du Soleil show "Varekai" perform during a preview in Moscow October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A cast member of the Cirque Du Soleil show "Dralion" performs during a show preview in Monterrey, northern Mexico September 16, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A cast member of the Cirque Du Soleil show "Dralion" performs during a show preview in Monterrey, northern Mexico September 16, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Canada's Cirque du Soleil perform a preview of their new show 'OVO' (meaning egg in Portugese) - A teeming world of insects, in Montreal April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Canada's Cirque du Soleil perform a preview of their new show 'OVO' (meaning egg in Portugese) - A teeming world of insects, in Montreal April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Canada's Cirque du Soleil perform their new show "Delirium" during a rehearsal in Montreal January 24, 2006. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Canada's Cirque du Soleil perform their new show "Delirium" during a rehearsal in Montreal January 24, 2006. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Performers with the Cirque du Soleil take part in a dress rehearsal of their new show 'Dralion' in the Royal Albert Hall, London, January 7, 2004. REUTERS/David Bebber
Performers with the Cirque du Soleil take part in a dress rehearsal of their new show 'Dralion' in the Royal Albert Hall, London, January 7, 2004. REUTERS/David Bebber
A file photograph dated January 5, 2003 shows the house troupe members from Cirque Du Soleil perform on the chinese poles during their Saltimbanco show at the Royal Albert Hall in London. REUTERS/Natasha Marie Brown
A file photograph dated January 5, 2003 shows the house troupe members from Cirque Du Soleil perform on the chinese poles during their Saltimbanco show at the Royal Albert Hall in London. REUTERS/Natasha Marie Brown
An artist performs during Cirque du Soleil's Varekai show in Lima, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An artist performs during Cirque du Soleil's Varekai show in Lima, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A cast member of "Varekai" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil performs during a charity performance for children in Taipei January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A cast member of "Varekai" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil performs during a charity performance for children in Taipei January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
