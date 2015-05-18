Cities in the clouds
Skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (R) and Jin Mao Tower are seen during heavy rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Heavy fog rolls by early in the morning near the Dubai Marina, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Fog clears around the Houses of Parliament in central London December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
People walk on a pier in the Hudson River as clouds shroud One World Trade Center (C) and the skyline of Lower Manhattan in New York as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
An aerial view of the famous Christ the Redeemer atop of Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Low level clouds float over Dubai's Marina area as the sun sets on Dubai, United Arab Emirates on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Buildings are seen among fog in Qingdao, Shandong province, China March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A bird flies in front of city sky scrapers covered by fog in the center of Warsaw, Poland February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A long exposure picture shows a seasonal fog illuminated by the lights of Cape Town harbor, South Africa as the city prepares for the start of the southern hemisphere winter, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A migrant laborer works at a construction site near The Bund on the banks of the Huangpu River in Shanghai, China December 27, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song
Buildings are seen amid heavy fog in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
The skyline of San Francisco appears above the evening fog as the suns sets on the Marin Headlands in Sausalito, California April 18, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Heavy fog rolls by high-rise constructions near the Dubai Marina, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Shanghai's skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (L), Shanghai Tower (R) and Jin Mao Tower (top) are seen at the financial district of Pudong during Earth Hour in Shanghai, China March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Residential buildings are seen among fog in Qingdao, Shandong province, China March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Early morning fog enshrouds Cape Town's Green Point 2010 FIFA Soccer World Cup Stadium, South Africa August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A cruise ship makes its way past New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as steam rises from the Hudson River as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
