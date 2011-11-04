Edition:
Citizen Cain

Friday, November 04, 2011

Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain addresses a Northern Virginia Technology Council breakfast meeting in McLean, Virginia, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Herman Cain addresses a Northern Virginia Technology Council breakfast meeting in McLean, Virginia, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Herman Cain arrives for a Republican Presidential Debate in Ames, Iowa, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Herman Cain wipes his brow during remarks to legislators in the Congressional Health Care Caucus on Capitol Hill, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A cupcake featuring three number 9's, representing Herman Cain's tax plan, is pictured on his plate before speaking at a National Press Club luncheon in Washington, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Natalie Hocker from Detroit and Astrida Trautmanis (L) from Northville show their autographed items from Herman Cain during a campaign stop to launch his "Economic opportunity zone plan" in Detroit, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Herman Cain steps up into his car after speaking to legislators in the Congressional Health Care Caucus on Capitol Hill, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A magazine signed by Herman Cain sits on a table at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition's Presidential Forum at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

A makeup artist applies powder to the head of Herman Cain as Mitt Romney talks with debate moderator Charlie Rose during a break in the Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Herman Cain gestures during remarks at the Family Research Council's Values Voters Summit in Washington, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A place setting awaits Herman Cain before he arrives to speak at a Northern Virginia Technology Council breakfast meeting in McLean, Virginia, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential hopeful businessman Herman Cain speaks as former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman (L) listens at the Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Scott Eells/Pool

Herman Cain is surrounded by police and reporters as he departs following remarks to legislators in the Congressional Health Care Caucus on Capitol Hill, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Herman Cain delivers remarks during the Faith and Freedom Coalition's second annual conference and strategy briefing in Washington, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Herman Cain speaks during the Western Republican Leadership Conference at The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Herman Cain stops next to his campaign bus to be photographed with two policemen during a campaign stop to launch his "Economic opportunity zone plan" in Detroit, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Herman Cain speaks during the American Principles Project Palmetto Freedom Forum in Columbia, South Carolina, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Herman Cain arrives to address a Northern Virginia Technology Council meeting in McLean, Virginia, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain pauses as he addresses a Northern Virginia Technology Council breakfast meeting in McLean, Virginia, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Herman Cain watches as former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks during a Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Harrer/Pool

