Pictures | Tue Jan 5, 2016 | 8:46pm GMT

City of ice

Fireworks light up the sky behind ice sculptures during the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People look around a large snow sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A swimmer competes in a pool carved from thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People look around ice sculptures ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People walk around ice and snow sculptures during the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People walk past ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A horse stands in front of ice sculptures ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People walk around ice and snow sculptures ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A swimmer competes in a pool carved from thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A large snow sculpture is seen ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Swimmers wave in a pool carved from thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Workers polish an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Workers polish a snow sculpture ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, in this December 22, 2015 picture. REUTERS/Sheng

People work on a snow sculpture at the International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Laborers walk at a large snow sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

