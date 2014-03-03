City of London - Life in the Square Mile
A worker walks past 30 St Mary Axe building, which is known locally as The Gherkin, as he arrives for work at Lloyds of London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker walks past 30 St Mary Axe building, which is known locally as The Gherkin, as he arrives for work at Lloyds of London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A man smokes a cigarette outside The London Stock Exchange November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A man smokes a cigarette outside The London Stock Exchange November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker walks up the steps from Bank station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker walks up the steps from Bank station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Workers walk across a footbridge towards the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Workers walk across a footbridge towards the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker looks at his phone at the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker looks at his phone at the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker smokes a cigarette outside his office in the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker smokes a cigarette outside his office in the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Workers walk through Liverpool Street station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Workers walk through Liverpool Street station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
The Shard is seen as workers use umbrellas to shelter themselves from the rain while crossing London Bridge in London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
The Shard is seen as workers use umbrellas to shelter themselves from the rain while crossing London Bridge in London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Workers look at their phones while walking at the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Workers look at their phones while walking at the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker holds his briefcase as he walks across London Bridge in London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker holds his briefcase as he walks across London Bridge in London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker travels up the escalator from the underground station in the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker travels up the escalator from the underground station in the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker is seen through a sculpture outside Lloyds of London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker is seen through a sculpture outside Lloyds of London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A doorman known as a waiter stands outside Lloyds of London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A doorman known as a waiter stands outside Lloyds of London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker carries doughnuts at the Canary Wharf business district in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker carries doughnuts at the Canary Wharf business district in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker walks in the rain at the Canary Wharf business district in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker walks in the rain at the Canary Wharf business district in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Commuters wait for a train at the Canary Wharf underground station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Commuters wait for a train at the Canary Wharf underground station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A commuter travels up the escalator at Canary Wharf underground station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A commuter travels up the escalator at Canary Wharf underground station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker arrives at his office in the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker arrives at his office in the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Workers walk in the rain in the Canary Wharf business district in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Workers walk in the rain in the Canary Wharf business district in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Next Slideshows
South Sudan on the brink
Despite ceasefire deals and negotiations, the threat of civil war still looms in the world's newest state.
Clashes in Caracas
While many Venezuelans went to the beach to enjoy the Carnival holiday, thousands of anti-government demonstrators marched in the capital.
China train station attack
At least 29 are killed by knife-wielding attackers in what authorities called a terrorist attack by Xinjiang militants.
Pictures of the month: February
Our top photos from the month of February.
MORE IN PICTURES
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.