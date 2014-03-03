Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 3, 2014 | 5:55pm GMT

City of London - Life in the Square Mile

<p>A worker walks past 30 St Mary Axe building, which is known locally as The Gherkin, as he arrives for work at Lloyds of London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A worker walks past 30 St Mary Axe building, which is known locally as The Gherkin, as he arrives for work at Lloyds of London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 03, 2014

A worker walks past 30 St Mary Axe building, which is known locally as The Gherkin, as he arrives for work at Lloyds of London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
1 / 19
<p>A man smokes a cigarette outside The London Stock Exchange November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A man smokes a cigarette outside The London Stock Exchange November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 03, 2014

A man smokes a cigarette outside The London Stock Exchange November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
2 / 19
<p>A worker walks up the steps from Bank station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A worker walks up the steps from Bank station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 03, 2014

A worker walks up the steps from Bank station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
3 / 19
<p>Workers walk across a footbridge towards the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Workers walk across a footbridge towards the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 03, 2014

Workers walk across a footbridge towards the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
4 / 19
<p>A worker looks at his phone at the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A worker looks at his phone at the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 03, 2014

A worker looks at his phone at the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
5 / 19
<p>A worker smokes a cigarette outside his office in the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A worker smokes a cigarette outside his office in the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 03, 2014

A worker smokes a cigarette outside his office in the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
6 / 19
<p>Workers walk through Liverpool Street station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Workers walk through Liverpool Street station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 03, 2014

Workers walk through Liverpool Street station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
7 / 19
<p>The Shard is seen as workers use umbrellas to shelter themselves from the rain while crossing London Bridge in London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

The Shard is seen as workers use umbrellas to shelter themselves from the rain while crossing London Bridge in London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 03, 2014

The Shard is seen as workers use umbrellas to shelter themselves from the rain while crossing London Bridge in London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
8 / 19
<p>Workers look at their phones while walking at the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Workers look at their phones while walking at the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 03, 2014

Workers look at their phones while walking at the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
9 / 19
<p>A worker holds his briefcase as he walks across London Bridge in London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A worker holds his briefcase as he walks across London Bridge in London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 03, 2014

A worker holds his briefcase as he walks across London Bridge in London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
10 / 19
<p>A worker travels up the escalator from the underground station in the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A worker travels up the escalator from the underground station in the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 03, 2014

A worker travels up the escalator from the underground station in the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
11 / 19
<p>A worker is seen through a sculpture outside Lloyds of London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A worker is seen through a sculpture outside Lloyds of London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 03, 2014

A worker is seen through a sculpture outside Lloyds of London February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
12 / 19
<p>A doorman known as a waiter stands outside Lloyds of London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A doorman known as a waiter stands outside Lloyds of London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 03, 2014

A doorman known as a waiter stands outside Lloyds of London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
13 / 19
<p>A worker carries doughnuts at the Canary Wharf business district in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A worker carries doughnuts at the Canary Wharf business district in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 03, 2014

A worker carries doughnuts at the Canary Wharf business district in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
14 / 19
<p>A worker walks in the rain at the Canary Wharf business district in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A worker walks in the rain at the Canary Wharf business district in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 03, 2014

A worker walks in the rain at the Canary Wharf business district in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
15 / 19
<p>Commuters wait for a train at the Canary Wharf underground station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Commuters wait for a train at the Canary Wharf underground station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 03, 2014

Commuters wait for a train at the Canary Wharf underground station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
16 / 19
<p>A commuter travels up the escalator at Canary Wharf underground station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A commuter travels up the escalator at Canary Wharf underground station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 03, 2014

A commuter travels up the escalator at Canary Wharf underground station in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
17 / 19
<p>A worker arrives at his office in the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A worker arrives at his office in the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 03, 2014

A worker arrives at his office in the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
18 / 19
<p>Workers walk in the rain in the Canary Wharf business district in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Workers walk in the rain in the Canary Wharf business district in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 03, 2014

Workers walk in the rain in the Canary Wharf business district in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
South Sudan on the brink

South Sudan on the brink

Next Slideshows

South Sudan on the brink

South Sudan on the brink

Despite ceasefire deals and negotiations, the threat of civil war still looms in the world's newest state.

03 Mar 2014
Clashes in Caracas

Clashes in Caracas

While many Venezuelans went to the beach to enjoy the Carnival holiday, thousands of anti-government demonstrators marched in the capital.

03 Mar 2014
China train station attack

China train station attack

At least 29 are killed by knife-wielding attackers in what authorities called a terrorist attack by Xinjiang militants.

02 Mar 2014
Pictures of the month: February

Pictures of the month: February

Our top photos from the month of February.

28 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures