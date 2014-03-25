Um Fathy, 70, collects clothes that were left out to dry next to mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis, a cemetery located in the City of the Dead, in Cairo March 25, 2014. People live and work amongst the dead in the 4-mile-long cemetery, which consists of tombs and mausoleums. While some reside in the area to be closer to their ancient heritage, others were forced to reside here from central Cairo due to increased urbanization since the 1950s, or for work opportunities. The poorest live in a slum area in the City of the Dead. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh