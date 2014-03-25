Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 25, 2014 | 7:15pm GMT

City of the Dead

<p>Um Fathy, 70, collects clothes that were left out to dry next to mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis, a cemetery located in the City of the Dead, in Cairo March 25, 2014. People live and work amongst the dead in the 4-mile-long cemetery, which consists of tombs and mausoleums. While some reside in the area to be closer to their ancient heritage, others were forced to reside here from central Cairo due to increased urbanization since the 1950s, or for work opportunities. The poorest live in a slum area in the City of the Dead. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Um Fathy, 70, collects clothes that were left out to dry next to mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis, a cemetery located in the City of the Dead, in Cairo March 25, 2014. People live and work amongst the dead in the 4-mile-long...more

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Um Fathy, 70, collects clothes that were left out to dry next to mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis, a cemetery located in the City of the Dead, in Cairo March 25, 2014. People live and work amongst the dead in the 4-mile-long cemetery, which consists of tombs and mausoleums. While some reside in the area to be closer to their ancient heritage, others were forced to reside here from central Cairo due to increased urbanization since the 1950s, or for work opportunities. The poorest live in a slum area in the City of the Dead. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
1 / 12
<p>Um Naser, 65, carries her paraplegic son in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Um Naser, 65, carries her paraplegic son in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Um Naser, 65, carries her paraplegic son in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
2 / 12
<p>A general view of shrines and tombs are seen at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A general view of shrines and tombs are seen at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

A general view of shrines and tombs are seen at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
3 / 12
<p>Nawal Farhat, 62, sprays water on mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Nawal Farhat, 62, sprays water on mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Nawal Farhat, 62, sprays water on mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
4 / 12
<p>Um Naser, 65, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Um Naser, 65, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Um Naser, 65, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
5 / 12
<p>Um Naser, 65, walks in front of a mausoleum at her home in the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Um Naser, 65, walks in front of a mausoleum at her home in the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Um Naser, 65, walks in front of a mausoleum at her home in the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
6 / 12
<p>A woman carries her baby in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A woman carries her baby in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

A woman carries her baby in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 12
<p>Nawal Farhat, 62, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Nawal Farhat, 62, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Nawal Farhat, 62, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
8 / 12
<p>Nawal Farhat, 62, poses in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Nawal Farhat, 62, poses in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Nawal Farhat, 62, poses in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
9 / 12
<p>Nawal Farhat, 62, walks near tombs in front of home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Nawal Farhat, 62, walks near tombs in front of home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Nawal Farhat, 62, walks near tombs in front of home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
10 / 12
<p>Mona Gamal, 52, moves herself into her wheelchair in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Mona Gamal, 52, moves herself into her wheelchair in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Mona Gamal, 52, moves herself into her wheelchair in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
11 / 12
<p>A woman walks near shrines and tombs at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A woman walks near shrines and tombs at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

A woman walks near shrines and tombs at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
First lady visits China

First lady visits China

Next Slideshows

First lady visits China

First lady visits China

Ping pong, the Great Wall, culture and education are on the agenda during Michelle Obama's trip to China.

25 Mar 2014
Ping pong politics

Ping pong politics

World leaders and other notable people show off their table tennis skills.

25 Mar 2014
Refugee ferry capsizes

Refugee ferry capsizes

Hundreds are feared dead after a ferry full of Congolese refugees returning home capsizes.

24 Mar 2014
Crusader castle captured

Crusader castle captured

Syrian forces retake Crac des Chevaliers, a 900-year-old Crusader castle regarded as one of the best preserved in the world, after a three month siege.

24 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures