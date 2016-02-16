Ciudad Juarez's violent past

Luz Elena Munoz holds a photograph of her daughter Nancy Ivette Navarro Munoz while sitting next to the dress of Nancy's 15th birthday celebration, in Ciudad Juarez June 3, 2014. Nancy was 18 years old when she disappeared in July 2011 while looking...more

Luz Elena Munoz holds a photograph of her daughter Nancy Ivette Navarro Munoz while sitting next to the dress of Nancy's 15th birthday celebration, in Ciudad Juarez June 3, 2014. Nancy was 18 years old when she disappeared in July 2011 while looking for work in downtown Ciudad Juarez. Luz Elena still hopes that her daughter will come back some day. Mexico's drug war has claimed so many lives over the past several years that most of the corpses are never identified, or worse still, misidentified in a morbid comedy of errors by the country's overwhelmed forensic teams. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

