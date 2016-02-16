Ciudad Juarez's violent past
Military and forensic experts inspect the body of a man who was killed outside a nightclub in the border city of Ciudad Juarez August 31, 2009. A man was handcuffed to a fence and shot several times by drug hitmen outside a nightclub, according to...more
10-year old Jose Angel holds his violin while posing for a photograph on a street in his neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, October 15, 2010. In one of the world's deadliest cities, a former heroin addict is changing lives with violins and trumpets...more
A migrant tries to cross into the U.S. from the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juarez, under the bridge that connects the border city with El Paso March 6, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
Ricardo (top), a recovered heroin addict and a volunteer of the "Outcry in the Barrio" ministry, places his hands and prays over a recently admitted heroin addict who is going through withdrawal symptoms in the border city of Ciudad Juarez September...more
Friends, colleagues and family members embrace while mourning the death of Luis Carlos Santiago during his funeral in Ciudad Juarez September 18, 2010. Santiago, a 21-year-old news photographer working with Juarez-based newspaper El Diario, was...more
Cadets of the state police academy and fiscal investigators, specializing in the prosecution of crimes committed against women, walk on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez March 5, 2013. Some 300 people searched on the outskirts of the city and in the...more
A dog approaches the burnt body of a person at a crime scene in a low-income neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez November 9, 2014. According to local media, the body was identified as the body of a woman. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Inmates apply makeup and get dressed at the Cereso prison in Ciudad Juarez March 8, 2010. Female inmates marked International Women's Day as they participated in a beauty contest called "The Captive Beauty 2010". REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
Luz Elena Munoz holds a photograph of her daughter Nancy Ivette Navarro Munoz while sitting next to the dress of Nancy's 15th birthday celebration, in Ciudad Juarez June 3, 2014. Nancy was 18 years old when she disappeared in July 2011 while looking...more
Burnt soil and the remains of wheat are seen at the end of harvest on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A demonstrator throws a stone towards the U.S. border fence, during a protest at a section of the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez June 12, 2010. The protest was against a June 7, 2010 incident, when a U.S....more
Two women hug as forensic workers inspect a crime scene in the border city of Ciudad Juarez July 30, 2009. Local government deputy Claudia Lorena Perez Marrufo and her companion were fatally injured after a drive-by shooting incident....more
A stuffed bear lies over a child's grave at the children section of the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Police stand near a bullet-riddled car after its driver crashed it into a wall while trying to escape gunmen in Ciudad Juarez April 10, 2011. Two women and a seven-year old girl were in the car where they were shot in a neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez....more
A federal policeman stands guard during an operation at a night club in downtown Ciudad Juarez March 7, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A resident stands next to bloodstains of a man who was gunned down by unknown assailants in the border city of Ciudad Juarez March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Rapper Pok 27 performs live in a home studio in Ciudad Juarez April 18, 2011. Young Mexican rappers are using Internet radio to vent their anger at the shocking killings sparked by the drug war, winning fans in cities from Los Angeles to Buenos Aires...more
A woman with her face painted as the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" poses for a photograph during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez November 2, 2015. The character "Catrina", also known as the "The Elegant Death", was created by...more
