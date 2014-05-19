Civil War Days
People portraying Civil War soldiers from the South fire a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. Participants dress in period costumes to recreate a battle scene from the war that took place in the...more
Civil War re-enactors representing soldiers from the North prepare for their battle re-enactment scene at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the North is seen at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South runs with a captured flag from Northern troops during a battle scene re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man portraying a Civil War soldier carries a rifle over his soldiers during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South fires a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North fire their rifles at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait at the start of a battle scene re-enactment during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man dressed as former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is seen during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait to take part in a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South walks past a collection of rifles stacked in a pile during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South line up in formation during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man dressed as a Civil War soldier prepares to load his rifle during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A tintype photograph is seen on the backpack of a man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North march toward the battlefield during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South get direction on proper technique on holding their rifles during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A pistol is seen on a table beside a hat during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
