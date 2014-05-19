Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 19, 2014 | 4:32pm BST

Civil War Days

<p>People portraying Civil War soldiers from the South fire a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. Participants dress in period costumes to recreate a battle scene from the war that took place in the United States from 1861-1865. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

People portraying Civil War soldiers from the South fire a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. Participants dress in period costumes to recreate a battle scene from the war that took place in the...more

Monday, May 19, 2014

People portraying Civil War soldiers from the South fire a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. Participants dress in period costumes to recreate a battle scene from the war that took place in the United States from 1861-1865. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
1 / 17
<p>Civil War re-enactors representing soldiers from the North prepare for their battle re-enactment scene at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Civil War re-enactors representing soldiers from the North prepare for their battle re-enactment scene at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Civil War re-enactors representing soldiers from the North prepare for their battle re-enactment scene at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
2 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the North is seen at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the North is seen at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the North is seen at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
3 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South runs with a captured flag from Northern troops during a battle scene re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South runs with a captured flag from Northern troops during a battle scene re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South runs with a captured flag from Northern troops during a battle scene re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
4 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier carries a rifle over his soldiers during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier carries a rifle over his soldiers during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man portraying a Civil War soldier carries a rifle over his soldiers during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
5 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South fires a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South fires a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South fires a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
6 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North fire their rifles at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North fire their rifles at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North fire their rifles at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
7 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait at the start of a battle scene re-enactment during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait at the start of a battle scene re-enactment during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait at the start of a battle scene re-enactment during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
8 / 17
<p>A man dressed as former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is seen during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man dressed as former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is seen during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man dressed as former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is seen during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
9 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait to take part in a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait to take part in a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait to take part in a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
10 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South walks past a collection of rifles stacked in a pile during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South walks past a collection of rifles stacked in a pile during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South walks past a collection of rifles stacked in a pile during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
11 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South line up in formation during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South line up in formation during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South line up in formation during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 17
<p>A man dressed as a Civil War soldier prepares to load his rifle during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man dressed as a Civil War soldier prepares to load his rifle during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man dressed as a Civil War soldier prepares to load his rifle during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
13 / 17
<p>A tintype photograph is seen on the backpack of a man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A tintype photograph is seen on the backpack of a man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A tintype photograph is seen on the backpack of a man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
14 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North march toward the battlefield during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North march toward the battlefield during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North march toward the battlefield during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
15 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South get direction on proper technique on holding their rifles during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South get direction on proper technique on holding their rifles during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South get direction on proper technique on holding their rifles during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
16 / 17
<p>A pistol is seen on a table beside a hat during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A pistol is seen on a table beside a hat during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A pistol is seen on a table beside a hat during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Modi wins India election

Modi wins India election

Next Slideshows

Modi wins India election

Modi wins India election

The pro-business Hindu nationalist is headed for the most resounding election victory in 30 years.

16 May 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

16 May 2014
Wildfires in California

Wildfires in California

Fires flare as California enters the height of wildfire season in the midst of one of the state's worst droughts on record.

16 May 2014
Protests over mine disaster

Protests over mine disaster

Anger over Turkey's worst ever coal mine disaster turns to protest.

16 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures