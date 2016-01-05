Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 5, 2016 | 9:30pm GMT

Civilians emerge from Ramadi ruins

Iraqi boy poses for the photographer as he try flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi boy poses for the photographer as he try flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Iraqi boy poses for the photographer as he try flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 14
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 14
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters evacuate a badly injured man in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters evacuate a badly injured man in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters evacuate a badly injured man in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 14
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 14
Civilians flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilians flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Civilians flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 14
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city,January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city,January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city,January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 14
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 14
Civilians flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilians flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Civilians flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 14
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters carry the body of a woman killed in Ramadi city, Iraq January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters carry the body of a woman killed in Ramadi city, Iraq January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters carry the body of a woman killed in Ramadi city, Iraq January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 14
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 14
An injured child is helped by Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

An injured child is helped by Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
An injured child is helped by Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 14
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 14
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 14
Civilians flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilians flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Civilians flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Obama cries over Newtown

Obama cries over Newtown

Next Slideshows

Obama cries over Newtown

Obama cries over Newtown

President Obama wipes away tears as he lays out new steps to tighten gun rules.

05 Jan 2016
Countries with the most guns

Countries with the most guns

Which countries have the most firearms per capita?

05 Jan 2016
Guns in America

Guns in America

The far-reaching effects of firearms in the United States.

05 Jan 2016
Bombing Yemen

Bombing Yemen

The effects of the Saudi-led bombing campaign.

05 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures