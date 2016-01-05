Civilians emerge from Ramadi ruins
Iraqi boy poses for the photographer as he try flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters evacuate a badly injured man in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016....more
Civilians flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city,January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Civilians flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters carry the body of a woman killed in Ramadi city, Iraq January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured child is helped by Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Civilians flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
