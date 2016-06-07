Clash in Caracas
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles talks to riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporters run away from riot policemen. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An opposition supporter throws a stone against riot policemen. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Opposition supporters recover from tear gas next to riot policemen. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter covers her mouth. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Riot policemen stand guard. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An opposition supporter argues with riot policemen. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Venezuelan National Guards take cover behind their shields as they recover from tear gas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter recovers from tear gas in front of Venezuelan National Guards. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A riot policeman shoots tear gas as they clash with opposition supporters. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Riot policemen and opposition supporters clash. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An opposition supporter runs away from tear gas in front of Venezuelan National Guards. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A Venezuelan National Guard covers a woman as they run away from tear gas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot policemen stand guard as they clash with opposition supporters. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Opposition supporters use their mobile phones and shout slogans during a rally. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter simulates a faint for hunger during a rally. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado