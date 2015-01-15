Clash in Ciudad Juarez
Demonstrators pull a barrier as federal policemen try to stop them during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A federal policeman, whose shield is spray-painted with the number "43" on it, stands guard during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. The number refers to the 43...more
A child holds hands with demonstrators while standing in front of federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Demonstrators place pictures of missing women on a barrier as federal policemen stand guard during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Demonstrators kick a burning effigy of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest against his visit to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. The banner reads, "Pena out!" REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Demonstrators throw a barrier towards federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The father of a missing girl tries to set on fire an effigy of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest against his visit to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. The banner reads, "Pena out!" REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Demonstrators run away from federal policemen amid smoke from a fire extinguisher during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A demonstrator runs away from federal policemen after kicking their shields during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
