Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jan 15, 2015 | 5:05pm GMT

Clash in Ciudad Juarez

Demonstrators pull a barrier as federal policemen try to stop them during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Demonstrators pull a barrier as federal policemen try to stop them during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Demonstrators pull a barrier as federal policemen try to stop them during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
1 / 10
A federal policeman, whose shield is spray-painted with the number "43" on it, stands guard during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. The number refers to the 43 missing trainee teachers who went missing last year and are feared to have been killed. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A federal policeman, whose shield is spray-painted with the number "43" on it, stands guard during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. The number refers to the 43...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A federal policeman, whose shield is spray-painted with the number "43" on it, stands guard during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. The number refers to the 43 missing trainee teachers who went missing last year and are feared to have been killed. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
2 / 10
A child holds hands with demonstrators while standing in front of federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A child holds hands with demonstrators while standing in front of federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A child holds hands with demonstrators while standing in front of federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
3 / 10
Demonstrators place pictures of missing women on a barrier as federal policemen stand guard during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Demonstrators place pictures of missing women on a barrier as federal policemen stand guard during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Demonstrators place pictures of missing women on a barrier as federal policemen stand guard during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
4 / 10
Demonstrators kick a burning effigy of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest against his visit to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. The banner reads, "Pena out!" REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Demonstrators kick a burning effigy of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest against his visit to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. The banner reads, "Pena out!" REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Demonstrators kick a burning effigy of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest against his visit to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. The banner reads, "Pena out!" REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
5 / 10
Demonstrators throw a barrier towards federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Demonstrators throw a barrier towards federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Demonstrators throw a barrier towards federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
6 / 10
The father of a missing girl tries to set on fire an effigy of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest against his visit to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. The banner reads, "Pena out!" REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The father of a missing girl tries to set on fire an effigy of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest against his visit to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. The banner reads, "Pena out!" REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
The father of a missing girl tries to set on fire an effigy of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest against his visit to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. The banner reads, "Pena out!" REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
7 / 10
Demonstrators run away from federal policemen amid smoke from a fire extinguisher during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Demonstrators run away from federal policemen amid smoke from a fire extinguisher during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Demonstrators run away from federal policemen amid smoke from a fire extinguisher during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
8 / 10
Demonstrators place pictures of missing women on a barrier as federal policemen stand guard during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Demonstrators place pictures of missing women on a barrier as federal policemen stand guard during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Demonstrators place pictures of missing women on a barrier as federal policemen stand guard during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
9 / 10
A demonstrator runs away from federal policemen after kicking their shields during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A demonstrator runs away from federal policemen after kicking their shields during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A demonstrator runs away from federal policemen after kicking their shields during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Funeral for cartoonist

Funeral for cartoonist

Next Slideshows

Funeral for cartoonist

Funeral for cartoonist

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous.

15 Jan 2015
Al Qaeda in Yemen

Al Qaeda in Yemen

Images from the battle against Al Qaeda in Yemen.

14 Jan 2015
Anti-Islam protests in Germany

Anti-Islam protests in Germany

Weekly marches by the German anti-Islam movement PEGIDA may not spread much beyond the city of Dresden where they began, but their message is having a profound...

14 Jan 2015
Syria's refugees in the cold

Syria's refugees in the cold

At least six displaced Syrian children have died due to severe cold weather in the Middle East.

14 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump

A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

London Marathon

London Marathon

Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures