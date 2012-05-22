Edition:
United Kingdom

Clash over Syria in Lebanon

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Shadi al-Moulawi, Sunni Islamist and anti-Syrian regime activist, gestures as he is carried and welcomed by a crowd shouting slogans, and gesturing in Tripoli, northern Lebanon May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Shadi al-Moulawi, Sunni Islamist and anti-Syrian regime activist, gestures as he is carried and welcomed by a crowd shouting slogans, and gesturing in Tripoli, northern Lebanon May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Close
1 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Sunni Sheikh Dai al-Islam al-Shahhal, one of the founders of the Salafist movement, steps out of a car to meet Shadi al-Moulawi, a Sunni Islamist and anti-Syrian activist released on bail, in Tripoli, northern Lebanon May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Sunni Sheikh Dai al-Islam al-Shahhal, one of the founders of the Salafist movement, steps out of a car to meet Shadi al-Moulawi, a Sunni Islamist and anti-Syrian activist released on bail, in Tripoli, northern Lebanon May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Close
2 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese Sunni Muslim men with their faces covered, walk as others burn tyres to block a road to protest the killing of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid, a Sunni Muslim cleric, and Muhammed Hussein Miraib, both members of the Lebanon-based March 14 political alliance, in Jeb Jennin, West Bekaa May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shawki Haj

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese Sunni Muslim men with their faces covered, walk as others burn tyres to block a road to protest the killing of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid, a Sunni Muslim cleric, and Muhammed Hussein Miraib, both members of the Lebanon-based March 14 political alliance, in Jeb Jennin, West Bekaa May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shawki Haj

Close
3 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese Sunni Muslim mourners and gunmen carry the coffins of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid, a Sunni Muslim cleric, and Muhammed Hussein Miraib during their funeral at al-Bireh, northern Lebanon, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese Sunni Muslim mourners and gunmen carry the coffins of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid, a Sunni Muslim cleric, and Muhammed Hussein Miraib during their funeral at al-Bireh, northern Lebanon, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
4 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese Sunni Muslim gunmen hold up their rifles as they mourn the death of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid, a Sunni Muslim cleric, during his funeral at his hometown at al-Bireh, northern Lebanon, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese Sunni Muslim gunmen hold up their rifles as they mourn the death of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid, a Sunni Muslim cleric, during his funeral at his hometown at al-Bireh, northern Lebanon, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
5 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese Sunni Muslim women mourn the death of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid, a Sunni Muslim cleric, during his funeral, at his hometown at al-Bireh, northern Lebanon, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese Sunni Muslim women mourn the death of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid, a Sunni Muslim cleric, during his funeral, at his hometown at al-Bireh, northern Lebanon, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
6 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese Sunni Muslim women throw rose petals on an ambulance carrying the body of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid, a Sunni Muslim cleric, upon his arrival to his hometown at al-Bireh, northern Lebanon, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese Sunni Muslim women throw rose petals on an ambulance carrying the body of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid, a Sunni Muslim cleric, upon his arrival to his hometown at al-Bireh, northern Lebanon, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
7 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese firemen extinguish a fire set by Lebanese Sunni men at Camille Chamoun Sports City in Beirut, after overnight clashes between Sunni Muslim Future movement supporters and a pro-Syrian group in the Tariq al-Jadideh district May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese firemen extinguish a fire set by Lebanese Sunni men at Camille Chamoun Sports City in Beirut, after overnight clashes between Sunni Muslim Future movement supporters and a pro-Syrian group in the Tariq al-Jadideh district May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Close
8 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese students and activists hold "No War" signs, placards and Lebanese flags at an anti-war protest in downtown Beirut's Martyrs Square May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese students and activists hold "No War" signs, placards and Lebanese flags at an anti-war protest in downtown Beirut's Martyrs Square May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Close
9 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Blood is seen on the ground, after overnight clashes between Sunni Muslim Future movement supporters and a pro-Syrian group in the Tariq al-Jadideh district in Beirut May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Blood is seen on the ground, after overnight clashes between Sunni Muslim Future movement supporters and a pro-Syrian group in the Tariq al-Jadideh district in Beirut May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
10 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Garbage bins are set on fire by Lebanese Sunni Muslims, blocking a road at Corniche al-Mazraa in Beirut, to protest the killing of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid, a Sunni Muslim cleric, and Muhammed Hussein Miraib, both members of the Lebanon-based March 14 political alliance May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Garbage bins are set on fire by Lebanese Sunni Muslims, blocking a road at Corniche al-Mazraa in Beirut, to protest the killing of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid, a Sunni Muslim cleric, and Muhammed Hussein Miraib, both members of the Lebanon-based March 14 political alliance May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
11 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A turban lies on the blood stained backseat of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid's car after he was shot in the vehicle, near Halba town in northern Lebanon May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A turban lies on the blood stained backseat of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid's car after he was shot in the vehicle, near Halba town in northern Lebanon May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Close
12 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A girl crosses a street where clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawite supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad took place in the past week, in Tripoli, in northern Lebanon May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A girl crosses a street where clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawite supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad took place in the past week, in Tripoli, in northern Lebanon May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Close
13 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A Lebanese soldier sits on his armoured personnel carrier as he patrols the streets in Tripoli, in northern Lebanon May 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Ibrahim

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A Lebanese soldier sits on his armoured personnel carrier as he patrols the streets in Tripoli, in northern Lebanon May 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Ibrahim

Close
14 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese soldiers point their rifles as they are deployed after clashes between Sunni Muslim Salafists and supporters of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) in the old souk of the port-city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese soldiers point their rifles as they are deployed after clashes between Sunni Muslim Salafists and supporters of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) in the old souk of the port-city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
15 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Residents ride their scooters past Lebanese soldiers on their military vehicles, during a patrol after clashes between Sunni Muslim Salafists and supporters of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) in the old souks of the port-city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Residents ride their scooters past Lebanese soldiers on their military vehicles, during a patrol after clashes between Sunni Muslim Salafists and supporters of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) in the old souks of the port-city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
16 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese soldiers run after being deployed to control clashes between Sunni Muslim Salafists and supporters of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) in the old souk of the port-city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese soldiers run after being deployed to control clashes between Sunni Muslim Salafists and supporters of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) in the old souk of the port-city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
17 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Residents collect empty bullet casings after clashes at a street in the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Residents collect empty bullet casings after clashes at a street in the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Close
18 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese soldiers take position during their deployment, as sand bags and bullet-riddled walls from clashes are seen in the Alawite Jabal Mohsen neighborhoods in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese soldiers take position during their deployment, as sand bags and bullet-riddled walls from clashes are seen in the Alawite Jabal Mohsen neighborhoods in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
19 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese soldiers point their rifles during a patrol after clashes between Sunni Muslim Salafists and supporters of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) in the old souk of the port-city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese soldiers point their rifles during a patrol after clashes between Sunni Muslim Salafists and supporters of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) in the old souk of the port-city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
20 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese soldiers on their armoured vehicles are seen deployed as residents inspect the damages caused by clashes at a street near the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese soldiers on their armoured vehicles are seen deployed as residents inspect the damages caused by clashes at a street near the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Close
21 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A Lebanese soldier runs after a man who has stolen his rifle at a street that divides the Sunni and Alawite neighborhoods in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A Lebanese soldier runs after a man who has stolen his rifle at a street that divides the Sunni and Alawite neighborhoods in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
22 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese soldiers are seen on their military vehicle deployed at a street in the Alawite Jabal Mohsen neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Lebanese soldiers are seen on their military vehicle deployed at a street in the Alawite Jabal Mohsen neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
23 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A Sunni Muslim gunman fires his rifle as others help an injured colleague during clashes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A Sunni Muslim gunman fires his rifle as others help an injured colleague during clashes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
24 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A red crescent ambulance from the Islamic Medical Organization crosses a street near the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A red crescent ambulance from the Islamic Medical Organization crosses a street near the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Close
25 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A Sunni Muslim gunman runs to take position during clashes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. Members of the Alawite minority loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and members of the Sunni majority clashed in Tripoli, witnesses and security officials said. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A Sunni Muslim gunman runs to take position during clashes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. Members of the Alawite minority loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and members of the Sunni majority clashed in Tripoli, witnesses and security officials said. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
26 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A Sunni Muslim gunman fires during clashes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A Sunni Muslim gunman fires during clashes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
27 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Residents carry their belongings as they flee their homes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Residents carry their belongings as they flee their homes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Close
28 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Children walk on an empty street in the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Children walk on an empty street in the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Close
29 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A Sunni Muslim gunman carries a machinegun during clashes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A Sunni Muslim gunman carries a machinegun during clashes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Close
30 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Residents carry their belongings as they flee their homes through smoke from burnt barricades at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Residents carry their belongings as they flee their homes through smoke from burnt barricades at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Close
31 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A resident carrying bread runs to take cover from gunfire during clashes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A resident carrying bread runs to take cover from gunfire during clashes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Close
32 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A Sunni Muslim gunman aims his rifle at the Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. Two men were killed and at least 20 were wounded in clashes between Alawite supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Sunni Muslim fighters in the Lebanese city of Tripoli, medical sources said on Monday. Fierce clashes overnight shook the northern port city and sporadic fighting continued on Monday...more

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A Sunni Muslim gunman aims his rifle at the Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. Two men were killed and at least 20 were wounded in clashes between Alawite supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Sunni Muslim fighters in the Lebanese city of Tripoli, medical sources said on Monday. Fierce clashes overnight shook the northern port city and sporadic fighting continued on Monday morning, with fighters firing machineguns and rocket propelled grenades. REUTERS/Hussein Baydoun (LEBANON - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)

Close
33 / 34
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Burnt tires and garbage bins are seen in the middle of an empty main street near the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Burnt tires and garbage bins are seen in the middle of an empty main street near the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Close
34 / 34

Clash over Syria in Lebanon

Clash over Syria in Lebanon Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Anti-war clashes in Chicago

Anti-war clashes in Chicago
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »