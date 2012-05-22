Clash over Syria in Lebanon

A Sunni Muslim gunman aims his rifle at the Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. Two men were killed and at least 20 were wounded in clashes between Alawite supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Sunni Muslim fighters in the Lebanese city of Tripoli, medical sources said on Monday. Fierce clashes overnight shook the northern port city and sporadic fighting continued on Monday morning, with fighters firing machineguns and rocket propelled grenades. REUTERS/Hussein Baydoun (LEBANON - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)