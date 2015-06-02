Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jun 2, 2015 | 2:35am BST

Clashes at Moscow LGBT rally

Anti-gay protesters attack a gay rights activist during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
An anti-gay protester (R) uses pepper spray against gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A gay rights activist lies on ground after being attacked and pepper sprayed by anti-gay protesters during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Participants hold a rainbow flag as a policeman stops them during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. The sign reads, "Love. Don't make war". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Police detain Nikolai Alexeyev (C), a gay rights activist , during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Policemen detain Dmitry Enteo, leader of the Orthodox group God's Will, after his supporters fight with gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Anti-gay protesters attack gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Anti-gay protesters attack gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A policeman detains a gay rights activist as anti-gay protesters attack him during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Police detain Nikolai Alexeyev (C), a gay rights activist , during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A policeman tries to take away a rainbow flag from participants during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
