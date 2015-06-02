Clashes at Moscow LGBT rally
Anti-gay protesters attack a gay rights activist during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An anti-gay protester (R) uses pepper spray against gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A gay rights activist lies on ground after being attacked and pepper sprayed by anti-gay protesters during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants hold a rainbow flag as a policeman stops them during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. The sign reads, "Love. Don't make war". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Police detain Nikolai Alexeyev (C), a gay rights activist , during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Policemen detain Dmitry Enteo, leader of the Orthodox group God's Will, after his supporters fight with gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Anti-gay protesters attack gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Anti-gay protesters attack gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A policeman detains a gay rights activist as anti-gay protesters attack him during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Police detain Nikolai Alexeyev (C), a gay rights activist , during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A policeman tries to take away a rainbow flag from participants during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
