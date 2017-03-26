Edition:
Sun Mar 26, 2017

Clashes break out at Trump rally

A pro-Trump rally participant is punched in the face by an anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash at a Pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Pro-Trump rally participants mix with Anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash during a Pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Demonstrators send off white doves from the beach as they protest in support of U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Pro-Trump rally participants yell at an Anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash during the Southern California Make America Great Again march in support of President Trump, the military and first responders at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Pro-Trump rally participants carry flags during the Southern California Make America Great Again march in support of President Trump, the military and first responders at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Police detain anti-Trump demonstrators during a pro Trump rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump at Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Pro-trump participant John Vander Loop reaches in to pull down a sign held by anti-trump protesters as the two sides clash during a pro-trump rally in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Pro Trump demonstrators pretend to put hand cuffs on a fellow demonstrator dressed as Hillary Clinton during a beach rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Pro-Trump rally participants carry flags during the Southern California Make America Great Again march in support of President Trump, the military and first responders at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Pro-Trump participant John Vander Loop reaches in to pull down a sign held by Anti-Trump protesters as the two sides clash during a Pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Women carry signs with pro-Trump rally participants during the Southern California Make America Great Again march in support of President Trump, the military and first responders at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Demonstrators protest at the beach in support of U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Surfboards reading "Surfers 4 Trump" stand with U.S. flags before the Southern California Make America Great Again march in support of President Trump, the military and first responders at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Police detain anti-Trump demonstrators during a pro Trump rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump at Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
