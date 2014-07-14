Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 14, 2014 | 6:02pm BST

Clashes in Argentina

Argentina's fans clash with riot police at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)

Argentina's fans clash with riot police at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans clash with riot police at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)
Close
1 / 20
An Argentina's fan kneels during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)

An Argentina's fan kneels during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
An Argentina's fan kneels during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)
Close
2 / 20
Argentina's fans run away from tear gas as they clash with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)

Argentina's fans run away from tear gas as they clash with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans run away from tear gas as they clash with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)
Close
3 / 20
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)

Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)
Close
4 / 20
Argentina's fans clash with police firing tear gas after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)

Argentina's fans clash with police firing tear gas after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans clash with police firing tear gas after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)
Close
5 / 20
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)

Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)
Close
6 / 20
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)

Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)
Close
7 / 20
An Argentine fan is detained during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)

An Argentine fan is detained during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
An Argentine fan is detained during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)
Close
8 / 20
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)

Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)
Close
9 / 20
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)

Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)
Close
10 / 20
Police stand guard next to a man detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW)

Police stand guard next to a man detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Police stand guard next to a man detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW)
Close
11 / 20
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)

Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)
Close
12 / 20
Argentina's fans confront police firing tear gas after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINAS - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)

Argentina's fans confront police firing tear gas after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINAS - Tags: SPORT...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans confront police firing tear gas after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINAS - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)
Close
13 / 20
Police stand guard next to people who were detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW)

Police stand guard next to people who were detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Police stand guard next to people who were detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW)
Close
14 / 20
An Argentina soccer fan is detained by riot police during clashes after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)

An Argentina soccer fan is detained by riot police during clashes after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
An Argentina soccer fan is detained by riot police during clashes after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)
Close
15 / 20
A police officer stands guard next to people detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW)

A police officer stands guard next to people detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
A police officer stands guard next to people detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW)
Close
16 / 20
An Argentine fan is detained during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)

An Argentine fan is detained during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
An Argentine fan is detained during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)
Close
17 / 20
Argentina's fans run away from tear gas as they clash with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Argentina's fans run away from tear gas as they clash with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans run away from tear gas as they clash with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
18 / 20
An Argentina soccer fan is detained by riot police during clashes after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)

An Argentina soccer fan is detained by riot police during clashes after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
An Argentina soccer fan is detained by riot police during clashes after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)
Close
19 / 20
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Next Slideshows

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Runners guzzle wine and dodge horns on the cobbled streets of Pamplona.

14 Jul 2014
Joy for Germany

Joy for Germany

Germany celebrates its World Cup win.

14 Jul 2014
Germany 1 - Argentina 0

Germany 1 - Argentina 0

Highlights from the World Cup final.

14 Jul 2014
Agony for Argentina

Agony for Argentina

Argentina fans react to their defeat.

14 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures