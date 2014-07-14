Clashes in Argentina
Argentina's fans clash with riot police at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT...more
An Argentina's fan kneels during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD...more
Argentina's fans run away from tear gas as they clash with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT...more
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER...more
Argentina's fans clash with police firing tear gas after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT...more
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT...more
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD...more
An Argentine fan is detained during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD...more
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT...more
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER...more
Police stand guard next to a man detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL...more
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD...more
Argentina's fans confront police firing tear gas after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINAS - Tags: SPORT...more
Police stand guard next to people who were detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD...more
An Argentina soccer fan is detained by riot police during clashes after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA...more
A police officer stands guard next to people detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER...more
An Argentine fan is detained during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD...more
Argentina's fans run away from tear gas as they clash with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT...more
An Argentina soccer fan is detained by riot police during clashes after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA...more
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT...more
