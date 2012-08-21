Edition:
United Kingdom

Clashes in Assam

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A villager affected by ethnic riots is seen inside a relief camp near Bijni town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A villager affected by ethnic riots is seen inside a relief camp near Bijni town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
1 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A villager searches for his belongings amid the debris of his burnt tailoring shop after violence near Kokrajhar town, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A villager searches for his belongings amid the debris of his burnt tailoring shop after violence near Kokrajhar town, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
2 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A woman from India's northeastern states ties the hair of her child while sitting inside the train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A woman from India's northeastern states ties the hair of her child while sitting inside the train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
3 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A man rides a bicycle in front of a bus that was burnt by a mob on the national highway near Rongia town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A man rides a bicycle in front of a bus that was burnt by a mob on the national highway near Rongia town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
4 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Villagers affected by ethnic riots are seen inside a relief camp with their children near Bijni town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Villagers affected by ethnic riots are seen inside a relief camp with their children near Bijni town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
5 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A demonstrator is beaten by policemen after a protest turned violent in Mumbai August 11, 2012. Police said that two people were killed when anti-Assam riots led by Muslim organisations turned violent, with demonstrators torching vehicles, damaging buses and pelting stones, prompting police to fire in the air, according to local media. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A demonstrator is beaten by policemen after a protest turned violent in Mumbai August 11, 2012. Police said that two people were killed when anti-Assam riots led by Muslim organisations turned violent, with demonstrators torching vehicles, damaging buses and pelting stones, prompting police to fire in the air, according to local media. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
6 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A man from India's northeastern state sits in a hammock tied inside an overcrowded train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A man from India's northeastern state sits in a hammock tied inside an overcrowded train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
7 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A bomb blast victim is rushed to a hospital in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati, April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A bomb blast victim is rushed to a hospital in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati, April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
8 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Villagers affected by ethnic riots, run after the Assam legislative assembly team consisting of leaders from different political parties during their visit at a relief camp in Bijni town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Villagers affected by ethnic riots, run after the Assam legislative assembly team consisting of leaders from different political parties during their visit at a relief camp in Bijni town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
9 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Uli Wary, a 107-year-old woman villager affected by ethnic riots, sits in a relief camp at Bijni town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Uli Wary, a 107-year-old woman villager affected by ethnic riots, sits in a relief camp at Bijni town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
10 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Flames erupt from huts built on the banks of river Gourang during violence near Kokrajhar town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Flames erupt from huts built on the banks of river Gourang during violence near Kokrajhar town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Unidentified relatives of Dipak Deka, a victim of a bomb blasts, cry during his funeral procession in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati, November 3, 2008. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Unidentified relatives of Dipak Deka, a victim of a bomb blasts, cry during his funeral procession in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati, November 3, 2008. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
12 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

An interior view of a house that was burnt during ethnic riots is seen near Goshaigaon town, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

An interior view of a house that was burnt during ethnic riots is seen near Goshaigaon town, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
13 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Villagers affected by ethnic riots, along with their children, are pictured at a relief camp near Kokrajhar town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Villagers affected by ethnic riots, along with their children, are pictured at a relief camp near Kokrajhar town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
14 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Damaged vehicles burn after a bomb blast in Guwahati, the main city of India's troubled northeastern Assam state, October 30, 2008. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Damaged vehicles burn after a bomb blast in Guwahati, the main city of India's troubled northeastern Assam state, October 30, 2008. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
15 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Indian army soldiers run to catch their vehicle during a curfew at Kokrajhar town, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Indian army soldiers run to catch their vehicle during a curfew at Kokrajhar town, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
16 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A man from India's northeastern state rests while sitting on boxes as he waits for the train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A man from India's northeastern state rests while sitting on boxes as he waits for the train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
17 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A village woman affected by the ethnic riots, cries after her house was burnt during violence, at a relief camp at Goshaigaon town, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A village woman affected by the ethnic riots, cries after her house was burnt during violence, at a relief camp at Goshaigaon town, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
18 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A man from India's northeastern state tries to board an overcrowded train through the window before it leaves for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A man from India's northeastern state tries to board an overcrowded train through the window before it leaves for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
19 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

People from India's northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

People from India's northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
20 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A man from Assam takes a nap next to his luggage at a platform while waiting for a train to board back to his home at a railway station in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A man from Assam takes a nap next to his luggage at a platform while waiting for a train to board back to his home at a railway station in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
21 / 22
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A village woman from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots holds her child inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A village woman from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots holds her child inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
22 / 22

Clashes in Assam

Clashes in Assam Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Dog days of August

Dog days of August
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

All Collections

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

8:10pm GMT

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

7:10pm GMT

Oscars after-parties

All Collections

Oscars after-parties

7:00pm GMT

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

All Collections

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

6:10pm GMT

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

6:00pm GMT

Carnival in Brazil

All Collections

Carnival in Brazil

5:00pm GMT

Best of the Oscars

All Collections

Best of the Oscars

2:30pm GMT

Escape from Islamic State

All Collections

Escape from Islamic State

2:20pm GMT

View More Slideshows »