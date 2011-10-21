Clashes in Athens
Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Communists clash with black-clad youths near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Demonstrators are hit by petrol bombs during clashes between rival groups of communists and black-clad youths near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A black-clad youth runs amidst tear gas near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A protester sits bleeding during clashes between communists and black-clad youths near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A riot police officer (L) tries to extinguish the fire of a petrol bomb on another officer during riots with anti-austerity demonstrators in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man adjusts his mask with the help of a woman during a rally around central Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A protester armed with a metal bar taunts policemen during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
A pedestrians covers his nose as he walks past damaged shops following Wednesday's riots in central Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A youth throws a petrol bomb at police during riots with police in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Smoke from a fire in front of the finance ministry rises over Athens and its ancient Acropolis during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A masked youth throws a petrol bomb at police during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A anti-austerity demonstrator runs past a burning newspaper kiosk during clashes with police in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A protester is on fire after throwing a petrol bomb at police in front of the parliament during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police stand near an exploding petrol bomb during an anti-austerity protest in Athens, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Police officers arrest a protester during riots in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Youths stand in front of a burning barricade and taunt police during riots in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
A riot police tries to avoid an exploding petrol bomb during riots with anti-austerity demonstrators in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Anti-austerity demonstrators kick police fences blocking a street leading to the parliament in Athens during clashes with riot police, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A masked youth throws a petrol bomb at police during riots with police in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A youth throws a petrol bomb at police during riots with police in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A riot policeman sprays tear gas at demonstrators during clashes in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A policeman tries to avoid a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-austerity demonstrators throw stones and eggs at police during clashes in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
An anti-austerity demonstrators kicks a police fence blocking a street leading to the parliament in Athens during clashes with riot police, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Smoke from a fire in front of the finance ministry rises over Athens and its ancient Acropolis (R) during riots following a peaceful march on the first day of a 48 hour strike by workers unions in Athens, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester waves a Greek flag in front of a police cordon following riots in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 19, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Greek police officers, some covered in red paint thrown by anti-austerity protesters, stand next to the parliament during clashes in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Two destroyed telephone booths are seen after Wednesday's violent protests at central Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
