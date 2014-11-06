Clashes in Brussels
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Riot police use their batons during clashes with demonstrators in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A demonstrator wearing a gas mask throws a rock toward riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A riot police officer uses a spray against demonstrators during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A demonstrator stands in front of burning vehicles during clashes between riot police and demonstrators in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A demonstrator confronts riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A riot police officer is helped by a colleague after being hurt during a confrontation with demonstrators in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A demonstrator is restrained by riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A demonstrator throws a projectile toward riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A demonstrator throws a projectile as a burning truck is seen in the foreground during clashes with riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A demonstrator holds a sign reading "eliminate the causes of the crisis, not the poor" during clashes with riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
A demonstrator is restrained by riot police during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
An injured demonstrator is assisted by a police officer during clashes in central Brussels November 6, 2014.
Next Slideshows
Most powerful people
Forbes ranks the world's most powerful people.
Inside the Virgin Space Port
A tour of the Virgin Space Port in Mojave.
Fleeing Kobani
Kurdish refugees in camps just across the border from the battle raging in Kobani.
Election night rallies
Inside the midterm election night rallies.
MORE IN PICTURES
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.
Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos
Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul famous for its healing hot waters, is back in business after a U.S.-backed offensive retook the area from Islamic State militants and authorities reopened its spa.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting down coal mines.
Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria
A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.
Blast in St. Petersburg metro
Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.