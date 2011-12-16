Edition:
United Kingdom

Clashes in Cairo

Friday, December 16, 2011

A protester flashes a victory sign with his bloodied hand as other protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 16, 2011

A protester flashes a victory sign with his bloodied hand as other protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
1 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

A boy looks out from a garbage bin as he takes cover during clashes between protesters and troops in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, December 16, 2011

A boy looks out from a garbage bin as he takes cover during clashes between protesters and troops in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
2 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

A protester shields himself with a bucket while reading the Koran as protesters and army soldiers clash in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, December 16, 2011

A protester shields himself with a bucket while reading the Koran as protesters and army soldiers clash in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
3 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers as they take cover at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers as they take cover at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
4 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

A boy fires his sling shot at army soldiers as protesters clash with troops in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, December 16, 2011

A boy fires his sling shot at army soldiers as protesters clash with troops in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
5 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
6 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

A protester's bloodied hand is seen as other protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 16, 2011

A protester's bloodied hand is seen as other protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters perform Friday prayers in front of army soldiers near the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters perform Friday prayers in front of army soldiers near the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
8 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters throw stones at troops inside a cabinet building in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters throw stones at troops inside a cabinet building in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
9 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters collect stones to throw at troops inside a cabinet building during clashes in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters collect stones to throw at troops inside a cabinet building during clashes in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
10 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet building in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet building in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

A protester shouts anti-military council slogans while holding onto the fence of the cabinet to try to break into it, in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, December 16, 2011

A protester shouts anti-military council slogans while holding onto the fence of the cabinet to try to break into it, in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

A protester prays near stones during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 16, 2011

A protester prays near stones during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
13 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters run during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters run during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
14 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters assist an injured fellow protester during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters assist an injured fellow protester during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
15 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers as they take cover at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers as they take cover at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
17 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

A protester uses a sling shot to shoot at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 16, 2011

A protester uses a sling shot to shoot at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
18 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

A girl looks at recent graffiti depicting protesters with eye injuries near the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, December 16, 2011

A girl looks at recent graffiti depicting protesters with eye injuries near the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
19 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

An injured protester is evacuated by a fellow protester on the back of a motorcycle during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 16, 2011

An injured protester is evacuated by a fellow protester on the back of a motorcycle during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
20 / 21
Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters stand in a street near the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, December 16, 2011

Protesters stand in a street near the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 21

Clashes in Cairo

Clashes in Cairo Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Inside Fukushima

Inside Fukushima
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »