Clashes in Caracas

People stand near a SUV vehicle with a broken windshield after protesters threw stones at the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run accident during an anti-government protest, in El Cafetal in Caracas, April 19, 2014. The vehicle was later stopped by protesters a few blocks away, who in turn threw stones and beat the driver up. Protesters were blocking a street when a man driving the SUV hit anti-government protester Isabel Loaiza and escaped right after that. The driver was subsequently arrested by the police. REUTERS/Christian Veron