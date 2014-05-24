Clashes in east Ukraine
The body of a pro-Ukrainian militiaman lies by the side of a road following a gun battle in the rural settlement of Karlovka, west of Donetsk May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A destroyed car of a pro-Ukrainian militiaman is seen following a gun battle in the rural settlement of Karlovka, west of Donetsk May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A seriously wounded member of a pro-Ukrainian militia bites his hand in pain after he was shot several times during a gun battle in the rural settlement of Karlovka, west of Donetsk May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The body of a pro-Ukrainian militiaman lies on the ground after he was killed in a gun battle in the rural settlement of Karlovka, west of Donetsk May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A silver cross and blood are seen on the body of a pro-Ukrainian militia who was killed following a gun battle in the rural settlement of Karlovka, west of Donetsk May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Medics carry a seriously wounded member of a pro-Ukrainian militia after he was shot several times during a gun battle in the rural settlement of Karlovka, west of Donetsk May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A local looks at a damaged vehicle following a gun battle in the rural settlement of Karlovka, west of Donetsk May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A pro-Russian armed man stands outside a house following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in the village of Semenivka on the outskirts of Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A pro-Russian activist keeps watch from a fire position outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Lysychansk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Russian activists stand near an armored fighting vehicle that they said was captured from the Ukrainian army during a fight outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Lysychansk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Local residents board a vehicle as they evacuate from the front line outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Lysychansk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Russian activists sit in a trench as they guard a fire position outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Lysychansk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Russian armed men sit near a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
An armed pro-Russian man stands near bodies, whom the armed men say are Ukrainian self-defense fighters killed in a fight, at the back of a truck, near a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Local residents clean up debris from a destroyed building at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A pro-Russian separatist shows an ammunition round near a destroyed building at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Ukrainian soldiers remove debris from an area where pro-Russian rebels killed thirteen Ukrainian servicemen on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha, south of Donetsk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Ukrainian soldier secures an area near the site where pro-Russian rebels killed thirteen Ukrainian servicemen in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha, south of Donetsk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An ambulance carrying dead Ukrainian soldiers travels off the site (seen in background) where pro-Russian rebels killed thirteen Ukrainian servicemen on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha, south of Donetsk, May 22, 2014. ...more
Interior Ministry soldier is seen through a bullet hole as he walks near a shelled truck on the territory of a base for Interior Ministry troops in Luhansk May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
