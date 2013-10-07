Clashes in Egypt
A man falls during clashes between anti-Mursi protesters, and members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973...more
A man falls during clashes between anti-Mursi protesters, and members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A riot police officer, on a armoured personnel carrier surrounded by anti-Mursi protesters (foreground), fires rubber bullets at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at Ramsis...more
A riot police officer, on a armoured personnel carrier surrounded by anti-Mursi protesters (foreground), fires rubber bullets at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, during clashes at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A riot police officer fires tear gas during clashes between anti-Mursi protesters, and members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a...more
A riot police officer fires tear gas during clashes between anti-Mursi protesters, and members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters throw stones behind a makeshift shield during a clash between supporters and opponents of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany more
Protesters throw stones behind a makeshift shield during a clash between supporters and opponents of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot police armoured personnel carriers fire rubber bullets and tear gas at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes with anti-Mursi protesters along a road at Ramsis square, which...more
Riot police armoured personnel carriers fire rubber bullets and tear gas at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes with anti-Mursi protesters along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi fire flares and stones at anti-Mursi protesters and riot police during clashes along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration...more
The Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi fire flares and stones at anti-Mursi protesters and riot police during clashes along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Anti-Mursi protesters (bottom) clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in...more
Anti-Mursi protesters (bottom) clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An anti-Mursi protester (L) covers his face from tear gas during clashes with the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration...more
An anti-Mursi protester (L) covers his face from tear gas during clashes with the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react after riot police released tear gas along a road at Kornish El Nile, which leads to Tahrir Square, during clashes at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react after riot police released tear gas along a road at Kornish El Nile, which leads to Tahrir Square, during clashes at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carries a woman after riot police released tear gas along a road at Kornish El Nile, which leads to Tahrir Square, during clashes at a celebration marking...more
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carries a woman after riot police released tear gas along a road at Kornish El Nile, which leads to Tahrir Square, during clashes at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Military helicopters are seen flying over while people gather at Tahrir Square to celebrate the anniversary of an attack on Israeli forces during the 1973 war, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Military helicopters are seen flying over while people gather at Tahrir Square to celebrate the anniversary of an attack on Israeli forces during the 1973 war, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Anti-Mursi protesters (bottom) clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, during a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with...more
Anti-Mursi protesters (bottom) clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, during a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters throw stones during a clash between supporters and opponents of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters throw stones during a clash between supporters and opponents of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Anti-Mursi protesters cover their faces from tear gas during clashes with the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration...more
Anti-Mursi protesters cover their faces from tear gas during clashes with the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes along a road at Kornish El Nile which leads to Tahrir Square during a celebration commemorating Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An anti-Mursi protester waves a national flag during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square, during a celebration marking...more
An anti-Mursi protester waves a national flag during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at The Ramsis square which leads to Tahrir Square, during a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans in front of army soldiers and riot police, during a protest against the military near Rabaa al-Adawiya square in Cairo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amr...more
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans in front of army soldiers and riot police, during a protest against the military near Rabaa al-Adawiya square in Cairo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Next Slideshows
Preparing for Karen
People on the Gulf Coast prepare for the coming of Tropical Storm Karen.
Riots in Mombasa
The killing of an Islamic cleric ignites religious tensions in the Kenyan port city.
Broken lives of Fukushima
Damir Sagolj, who covered the impact of the 2011 Sendai tsunami and the following Fukushima disaster returned to the region to document the lives of people who...
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.