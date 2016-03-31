Edition:
Clashes in France

French gendarmes use tear gas during clashes with youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lille, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French gendarmes use tear gas during clashes with youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lille, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Masked demonstrators gather near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Masked demonstrators gather near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French CRS riot police is evacuated during clashes with French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A French CRS riot police is evacuated during clashes with French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Youths take cover from tear gas grenades behind a mattress during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Youths take cover from tear gas grenades behind a mattress during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French CGT labour union workers hold safety flares as they stand on the statue of the Place de la Nation during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French CGT labour union workers hold safety flares as they stand on the statue of the Place de la Nation during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Masked demonstrators gather near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Masked demonstrators gather near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Marseille, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Marseille, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French police direct a water cannon towards youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French police direct a water cannon towards youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS riot police use tear gas against French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French CRS riot police use tear gas against French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
People react as a masked youth walks through a cloud of tear gas during clashes with gendarmes and police as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
People react as a masked youth walks through a cloud of tear gas during clashes with gendarmes and police as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French highschool and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French highschool and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A demonstrator wears a mask depicting French President Francois Hollande during a demonstration by French high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Marseille, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A demonstrator wears a mask depicting French President Francois Hollande during a demonstration by French high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Marseille, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A French student holds a Communist Party flag during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A French student holds a Communist Party flag during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
