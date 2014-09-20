Clashes in Glasgow
A police horse rears up as pro-union protestors clash with pro-independence protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Pro-union protestors chant and wave Union Flags during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A policeman raises his baton as pro-union protestors clash with pro-independence protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A pro-independence protestor is taken away by police after scuffling with pro-union protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Pro-union protestors chant and wave Union Flags during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A pro-independence protestor tussles with pro-union protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Police stand guard as pro-union protestors wave Union Flags during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A pro-union protestor is restrained by the police during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Pro-union protestors gesture beside police during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Flares are let off as police stand guard while pro-union protestors clash with pro-independence protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Pro-union protesters wave union jack flags during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal MacNaughton
A pro-union protestor waves a Union Flag during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks past graffiti in George Square after the referendum on Scottish independence in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
