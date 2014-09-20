Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Sep 20, 2014 | 5:41pm BST

Clashes in Glasgow

A police horse rears up as pro-union protestors clash with pro-independence protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A police horse rears up as pro-union protestors clash with pro-independence protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 20, 2014
A police horse rears up as pro-union protestors clash with pro-independence protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
1 / 13
Pro-union protestors chant and wave Union Flags during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Pro-union protestors chant and wave Union Flags during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Pro-union protestors chant and wave Union Flags during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
2 / 13
A policeman raises his baton as pro-union protestors clash with pro-independence protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A policeman raises his baton as pro-union protestors clash with pro-independence protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 20, 2014
A policeman raises his baton as pro-union protestors clash with pro-independence protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
3 / 13
A pro-independence protestor is taken away by police after scuffling with pro-union protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A pro-independence protestor is taken away by police after scuffling with pro-union protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 20, 2014
A pro-independence protestor is taken away by police after scuffling with pro-union protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
4 / 13
Pro-union protestors chant and wave Union Flags during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Pro-union protestors chant and wave Union Flags during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Pro-union protestors chant and wave Union Flags during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
5 / 13
A pro-independence protestor tussles with pro-union protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A pro-independence protestor tussles with pro-union protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 20, 2014
A pro-independence protestor tussles with pro-union protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
6 / 13
Police stand guard as pro-union protestors wave Union Flags during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Police stand guard as pro-union protestors wave Union Flags during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Police stand guard as pro-union protestors wave Union Flags during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
7 / 13
A pro-union protestor is restrained by the police during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A pro-union protestor is restrained by the police during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 20, 2014
A pro-union protestor is restrained by the police during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
8 / 13
Pro-union protestors gesture beside police during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Pro-union protestors gesture beside police during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Pro-union protestors gesture beside police during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
9 / 13
Flares are let off as police stand guard while pro-union protestors clash with pro-independence protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Flares are let off as police stand guard while pro-union protestors clash with pro-independence protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Flares are let off as police stand guard while pro-union protestors clash with pro-independence protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
10 / 13
Pro-union protesters wave union jack flags during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal MacNaughton

Pro-union protesters wave union jack flags during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal MacNaughton

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Pro-union protesters wave union jack flags during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal MacNaughton
Close
11 / 13
A pro-union protestor waves a Union Flag during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A pro-union protestor waves a Union Flag during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 20, 2014
A pro-union protestor waves a Union Flag during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
12 / 13
A man walks past graffiti in George Square after the referendum on Scottish independence in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man walks past graffiti in George Square after the referendum on Scottish independence in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 20, 2014
A man walks past graffiti in George Square after the referendum on Scottish independence in Glasgow, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

20 Sep 2014
Murder on Koh Tao

Murder on Koh Tao

The bodies of two British tourists are found on a beach on the southern Thai island.

20 Sep 2014
Rebellion in Yemen

Rebellion in Yemen

Armed Shi'ite Houthi rebels clash with Yemeni forces.

20 Sep 2014
Destruction in east Ukraine

Destruction in east Ukraine

Ruins from the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

19 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Driven from Mosul

Driven from Mosul

Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures