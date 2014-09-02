Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Sep 2, 2014 | 10:31pm BST

Clashes in Golan Heights

Syrian army soldiers fire during a battle in Syria with rebels near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Syrian army soldiers fire during a battle in Syria with rebels near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Syrian army soldiers fire during a battle in Syria with rebels near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 21
Syrian army soldiers are seen during a battle with rebel fighters in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Syrian army soldiers are seen during a battle with rebel fighters in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Syrian army soldiers are seen during a battle with rebel fighters in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
2 / 21
A rebel fighter fires during a battle with Syrian army soldiers in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A rebel fighter fires during a battle with Syrian army soldiers in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A rebel fighter fires during a battle with Syrian army soldiers in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 21
U.N. vehicles drive in Syria, near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

U.N. vehicles drive in Syria, near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
U.N. vehicles drive in Syria, near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 21
A Syrian flag flutters on a pole near the Quneitra crossing in Syria close to the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Syrian flag flutters on a pole near the Quneitra crossing in Syria close to the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A Syrian flag flutters on a pole near the Quneitra crossing in Syria close to the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
5 / 21
A rebel fighter is seen during a battle with Syrian army soldiers in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A rebel fighter is seen during a battle with Syrian army soldiers in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A rebel fighter is seen during a battle with Syrian army soldiers in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 21
Syrian army soldiers fire during a battle in Syria with rebels near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Syrian army soldiers fire during a battle in Syria with rebels near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Syrian army soldiers fire during a battle in Syria with rebels near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 21
A member of the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) looks through binoculars at the Syrian side of the Qunietra crossing from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A member of the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) looks through binoculars at the Syrian side of the Qunietra crossing from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A member of the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) looks through binoculars at the Syrian side of the Qunietra crossing from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 21
An Israeli soldier (R) stands at a military outpost in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the border fence with Syria September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier (R) stands at a military outpost in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the border fence with Syria September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
An Israeli soldier (R) stands at a military outpost in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the border fence with Syria September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 21
Rebel fighters are seen in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Rebel fighters are seen in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Rebel fighters are seen in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 21
Members of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) ride armoured personnel carriers (APCs) in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights before crossing into Syria August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Members of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) ride armoured personnel carriers (APCs) in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights before crossing into Syria August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Members of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) ride armoured personnel carriers (APCs) in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights before crossing into Syria August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 21
A member of the United Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) carries binoculars at Mount Bental, an observation post in the Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Qunietra crossing August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A member of the United Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) carries binoculars at Mount Bental, an observation post in the Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Qunietra crossing August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A member of the United Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) carries binoculars at Mount Bental, an observation post in the Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Qunietra crossing August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 21
Smoke rises (bottom) after an explosion on the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Smoke rises (bottom) after an explosion on the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Smoke rises (bottom) after an explosion on the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
13 / 21
Syrian army soldiers are seen during a battle with rebel fighters in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Syrian army soldiers are seen during a battle with rebel fighters in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Syrian army soldiers are seen during a battle with rebel fighters in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 21
Members of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) ride armoured personnel carriers (APCs) past Israel soldiers in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, before crossing into Syria August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Members of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) ride armoured personnel carriers (APCs) past Israel soldiers in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, before crossing into Syria August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Members of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) ride armoured personnel carriers (APCs) past Israel soldiers in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, before crossing into Syria August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
15 / 21
A U.N. vehicle leaves a U.N. base in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A U.N. vehicle leaves a U.N. base in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A U.N. vehicle leaves a U.N. base in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
16 / 21
Militants carry water bottles on the Syrian side of the Quneitra border crossing in the Golan Heights August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Militants carry water bottles on the Syrian side of the Quneitra border crossing in the Golan Heights August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Militants carry water bottles on the Syrian side of the Quneitra border crossing in the Golan Heights August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
17 / 21
Israeli soldiers observe the Syrian side of the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli soldiers observe the Syrian side of the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Israeli soldiers observe the Syrian side of the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
18 / 21
A U.N. observation tower is seen overlooking Syria, next to the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A U.N. observation tower is seen overlooking Syria, next to the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A U.N. observation tower is seen overlooking Syria, next to the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
19 / 21
Militants are seen on the Syrian side of the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Militants are seen on the Syrian side of the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Militants are seen on the Syrian side of the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
20 / 21
Smoke rises following an explosion on the Syrian side near the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Smoke rises following an explosion on the Syrian side near the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Smoke rises following an explosion on the Syrian side near the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Rebel advance in east Ukraine

Rebel advance in east Ukraine

Next Slideshows

Rebel advance in east Ukraine

Rebel advance in east Ukraine

Casualties mount as the conflict in east Ukraine shifts in favor of pro-Russian rebels.

02 Sep 2014
Icelandic lava field erupts

Icelandic lava field erupts

A lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier comes to life.

02 Sep 2014
Made In America

Made In America

The two day music festival organized by Jay-Z.

02 Sep 2014
Siege of Amerli broken

Siege of Amerli broken

Iraqi forces and militia celebrate after breaking the Islamic State's siege of the town of Amerli.

02 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast