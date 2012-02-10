Edition:
Clashes in Greece

Friday, February 10, 2012

A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Friday, February 10, 2012

Friday, February 10, 2012

A defaced Bank of Greece sign is seen during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, February 10, 2012

Friday, February 10, 2012

Demonstrators are detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Friday, February 10, 2012

Friday, February 10, 2012

A demonstrator is detained by riot police during protests in Athens's Syntagma (Constitution) square against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Friday, February 10, 2012

Friday, February 10, 2012

A demonstrator confronts riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Friday, February 10, 2012

Friday, February 10, 2012

A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, February 10, 2012

Friday, February 10, 2012

Demonstrators confront riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, February 10, 2012

Friday, February 10, 2012

Riot police grapple with a demonstrator during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Friday, February 10, 2012

Friday, February 10, 2012

A demonstrator is detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, February 10, 2012

Friday, February 10, 2012

A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Friday, February 10, 2012

Friday, February 10, 2012

Riot police charge demonstators during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Friday, February 10, 2012

Friday, February 10, 2012

A demonstrator is detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, February 10, 2012

Friday, February 10, 2012

A riot policeman kicks an anti-austerity protester who fell during clashes in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/PHASMA/Michalis Karagiannis

Friday, February 10, 2012

