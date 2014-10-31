Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Oct 31, 2014 | 7:53pm GMT

Clashes in Jerusalem, West Bank

A masked Palestinian protester carries a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A masked Palestinian protester carries a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31,...more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A masked Palestinian protester carries a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
1 / 28
A masked Palestinian protester uses a sling shot to throw stones at Israeli troops, during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A masked Palestinian protester uses a sling shot to throw stones at Israeli troops, during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah...more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A masked Palestinian protester uses a sling shot to throw stones at Israeli troops, during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
2 / 28
A medic carries a wounded protester during clashes with Israeli troops, following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A medic carries a wounded protester during clashes with Israeli troops, following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31, 2014....more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A medic carries a wounded protester during clashes with Israeli troops, following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
3 / 28
Palestinians pray as Israeli police officers stand guard during Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians pray as Israeli police officers stand guard during Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Palestinians pray as Israeli police officers stand guard during Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 28
Palestinians pray as Israeli police officers stand guard during Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Joz October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians pray as Israeli police officers stand guard during Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Joz October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Palestinians pray as Israeli police officers stand guard during Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Joz October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 28
A Palestinian throws a stone at an Israeli army vehicle during clashes following an anti-Israel rally over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian throws a stone at an Israeli army vehicle during clashes following an anti-Israel rally over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Palestinian throws a stone at an Israeli army vehicle during clashes following an anti-Israel rally over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
6 / 28
Mourners carry the body of Moataz Hejazi into a Muslim cemetery in east Jerusalem October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Mourners carry the body of Moataz Hejazi into a Muslim cemetery in east Jerusalem October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Mourners carry the body of Moataz Hejazi into a Muslim cemetery in east Jerusalem October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 28
Israeli border policemen take up positions during clashes with Palestinian stone throwers following an anti-Israel rally over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli border policemen take up positions during clashes with Palestinian stone throwers following an anti-Israel rally over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Israeli border policemen take up positions during clashes with Palestinian stone throwers following an anti-Israel rally over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
8 / 28
A Palestinian protester fires a homemade weapon at Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester fires a homemade weapon at Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Palestinian protester fires a homemade weapon at Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
9 / 28
A Palestinian protester stands in front of a car of an Israeli that was set on fire by the protesters during clashes with Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester stands in front of a car of an Israeli that was set on fire by the protesters during clashes with Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Palestinian protester stands in front of a car of an Israeli that was set on fire by the protesters during clashes with Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 28
An Israeli policeman aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinians inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An Israeli policeman aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinians inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
An Israeli policeman aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinians inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
11 / 28
A Palestinian kicks back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli security forces during clashes in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian kicks back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli security forces during clashes in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Palestinian kicks back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli security forces during clashes in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
12 / 28
People walk away from tear gas smoke during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

People walk away from tear gas smoke during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
People walk away from tear gas smoke during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
13 / 28
An Israeli right wing activist is detained by police at the Western Wall inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An Israeli right wing activist is detained by police at the Western Wall inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
An Israeli right wing activist is detained by police at the Western Wall inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
14 / 28
A Palestinian protester fires a homemade weapon towards Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester fires a homemade weapon towards Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Palestinian protester fires a homemade weapon towards Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
15 / 28
Palestinians try to stop a tear gas canister from emitting more gas during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians try to stop a tear gas canister from emitting more gas during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Palestinians try to stop a tear gas canister from emitting more gas during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
16 / 28
Israeli right wing activists confront a security official near the Western Wall inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Israeli right wing activists confront a security official near the Western Wall inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Israeli right wing activists confront a security official near the Western Wall inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
17 / 28
A Palestinian woman gestures towards an Israeli policeman in Jerusalem's old city, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian woman gestures towards an Israeli policeman in Jerusalem's old city, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Palestinian woman gestures towards an Israeli policeman in Jerusalem's old city, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
18 / 28
The mother of Palestinian Moataz Hejazi holds a picture of him over a phone over her head at the family house in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The mother of Palestinian Moataz Hejazi holds a picture of him over a phone over her head at the family house in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
The mother of Palestinian Moataz Hejazi holds a picture of him over a phone over her head at the family house in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
19 / 28
Palestinians are seen during clashes with Israeli police forces in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians are seen during clashes with Israeli police forces in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Palestinians are seen during clashes with Israeli police forces in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
20 / 28
A Palestinian protester gestures as he hides behind a metal container during clashes with Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester gestures as he hides behind a metal container during clashes with Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Palestinian protester gestures as he hides behind a metal container during clashes with Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
21 / 28
An Israeli policeman stands next to a Palestinian man in Jerusalem's old city, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An Israeli policeman stands next to a Palestinian man in Jerusalem's old city, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
An Israeli policeman stands next to a Palestinian man in Jerusalem's old city, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
22 / 28
Palestinians are seen during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians are seen during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Palestinians are seen during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
23 / 28
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian man during clashes inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian man during clashes inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian man during clashes inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
24 / 28
The golden Dome of the Rock (top L) is reflected in a window with a no entry sign near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

The golden Dome of the Rock (top L) is reflected in a window with a no entry sign near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
The golden Dome of the Rock (top L) is reflected in a window with a no entry sign near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
25 / 28
Palestinians aim fireworks towards Israeli police forces during clashes in Abu Tor neighborhood at east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians aim fireworks towards Israeli police forces during clashes in Abu Tor neighborhood at east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Palestinians aim fireworks towards Israeli police forces during clashes in Abu Tor neighborhood at east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
26 / 28
A Palestinian protester sets off fire-works towards Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester sets off fire-works towards Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Palestinian protester sets off fire-works towards Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
27 / 28
Palestinians stand below a window of a house during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians stand below a window of a house during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Palestinians stand below a window of a house during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Trick or Treat

Trick or Treat

Next Slideshows

Trick or Treat

Trick or Treat

Dressing up for Halloween around the world.

31 Oct 2014
Unrest in Burkina Faso

Unrest in Burkina Faso

Protesters march on Burkina Faso's presidential palace after burning parliament.

31 Oct 2014
Slow-motion lava

Slow-motion lava

A creeping river of molten lava threatens a seaside town on Hawaii's Big Island.

30 Oct 2014
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.

29 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures