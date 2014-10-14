Edition:
Pictures | Tue Oct 14, 2014 | 6:30pm BST

Clashes in Kiev

A radical protester clashes with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, marked by activists and supporters of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda (Freedom) Party and far-right activists and nationalists to honor the role of the movement in the history of Ukraine, during a rally near the parliament building in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
Radical protesters clash with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Interior Ministry members stand guard in formation during clashes between radical protesters with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Radical protesters clash with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Radical protesters clash with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Interior Ministry and law enforcement members are seen near smoke during clashes with radical protesters on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Radical protesters clash with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Radical protesters clash with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Radical protesters clash with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Radical protesters clash with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Interior Ministry and law enforcement members are seen during clashes with radical protesters on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A radical protester hurls a stone during clashes with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Interior Ministry members stand guard in formation during clashes between radical protesters with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Radical protesters clash with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A radical protester uses a slingshot to hurl a stone during clashes with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Radical protesters clash with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Radical protesters clash with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Radical protesters clash with Interior Ministry and law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

