Clashes in Oakland

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A police officer attempts to control the scene after being surrounded while making an arrest at an "Occupy Wall Street" demonstration in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city in Oakland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

"Occupy Wall Street" demonstrators kneel on the ground during a demonstration, in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city, in Oakland, California, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The remains of a chemical canister are seen after authorities reconnected with a group of stranded police officers during a demonstration by "Occupy Wall Street" protesters in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city in Oakland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A group of "Occupy Wall Street" demonstrators gesture peace signs toward a line of police officers during a protest in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city in Oakland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An Occupy Wall St. demonstrator in a wheelchair is pushed away as authorities deploy tear gas during an demonstration in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city in Oakland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An Occupy Wall St. demonstrator gestures as authorities deploy tear gas during a demonstration in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city in Oakland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A group of "Occupy Wall Street" demonstrators hold a banner near Oakland City Hall during a protest in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city in Oakland, California, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A group of "Occupy Wall Street" demonstrators pushes a garbage container toward a line of police officers during a demonstration in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city in Oakland, California, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Police arrest a man during an anti-Wall Street protest in Oakland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White

A sign is seen at an "Occupy Wall Street" demonstration in Oakland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Police officers with less-lethal munitions (L) reconnect with a group of their stranded colleagues (R) during an "Occupy Wall Street" demonstration, in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city, in Oakland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A group of "Occupy Wall Street" demonstrators chant in Oakland's financial district during a demonstration in response to an early morning police raid, which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An "Occupy Wall Street" demonstrator is arrested during a demonstration in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city in Oakland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A man sits in front of a police line at City Hall during an anti-Wall Street protest in Oakland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White

A protest sign lies on the sidewalk next to a closed down camp of anti-Wall Street protesters in Oakland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White

