Clashes in Paris
Smoke from tear gas and fireworks fill the air as fans face riot Gendarmes in front of the Eiffel Tower during clashes with police as several thousand supporters celebrated with Paris Saint-Germain soccer players who received the French Championship trophy in Paris, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Fans celebrate standing on a van and scaffoldings as they gather for Paris Saint-Germain players before they received the French Championship trophy at Trocadero square in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris, May 13, 2013. Fans later broke security barriers and clashed with police. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A fan is detained by a riot Gendarme in front of the Eiffel Tower after clashes between fans and police as several thousand supporters celebrated with Paris Saint-Germain soccer players who received the French Championship trophy in Paris, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Fans gesture as they face riot Gendarmes in front of the Eiffel Tower during clashes between fans and police as several thousand supporters celebrated with Paris Saint-Germain soccer players who received the French Championship trophy in Paris, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A fan escapes from tear gas during clashes with riot Gendarmes in front of the Eiffel Tower as several thousand supporters celebrated with Paris Saint-Germain soccer players who received the French Championship trophy in Paris, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Fans gesture as they face riot Gendarmes in front of the Eiffel Tower during clashes between fans and police as several thousand supporters celebrated with Paris Saint-Germain soccer players who received the French Championship trophy in Paris, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rescue workers evacuate a victim after clashes with police as fans gathered to celebrate with Paris Saint-Germain soccer players who received the French Championship trophy in Paris, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Fans gesture during clashes with riot Gendarmes in front of the Eiffel Tower as several thousand supporters celebrated with Paris Saint-Germain soccer players who received the French Championship trophy in Paris, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People gather after clashes between fans and police as several thousand supporters celebrated with Paris Saint-Germain soccer players who received the French Championship trophy in Paris, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A fan is detained by a riot Gendarme in front of the Eiffel Tower after clashes between fans and police as several thousand supporters celebrated with Paris Saint-Germain soccer players who received the French Championship trophy in Paris, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A French riot Gendarme patrols as fans celebrate down the Champs Elysees avenue after Paris Saint-Germain players received the French Soccer Championship trophy in Paris, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Tear gas fills the air during clashes between fans and police as several thousand supporters gathered to celebrate with Paris Saint-Germain soccer players who received the French Championship trophy in Paris, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier more
Tear gas fills the air during clashes between fans and police as several thousand supporters gathered to celebrate with Paris Saint-Germain soccer players who received the French Championship trophy in Paris, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Fans react as they gather for Paris Saint-Germain players before they received the French Championship trophy at Trocadero square in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Fans gesture during clashes with riot Gendarmes in front of the Eiffel Tower as several thousand supporters celebrated with Paris Saint-Germain soccer players who received the French Championship trophy in Paris, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Fans gesture as they face riot Gendarmes in front of the Eiffel Tower during clashes between fans and police as several thousand supporters celebrated with Paris Saint-Germain soccer players who received the French Championship trophy in Paris, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
