Clashes in Uganda
Policemen detain a supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye near his office in Kampala, Uganda. Ugandan police shot in the air and fired tear gas at opposition protesters in several parts of southern Kampala on Friday, a Reuters witness said,...more
Supporters of opposition leader Kizza Besigye try to stop police from entering his office in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policeman beat a supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A supporters of opposition leader Kizza Besigye sets up a burned barricade in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man rides with his family on a motorcycle away from a clash near the office of opposition leader Kizza Besigye in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye gestures as he holds a stone during clashes in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye runs away from Ugandan soldiers during clashes in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye throws stone as he tries to stop police from entering Besigye's office in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Ugandan soldier removes a burning barricade during clashes in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye sets up a burned barricade in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policemen fires a teargas canister in front of opposition leader Kizza Besigye's office in Kampala, Uganda, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Policemen detain supporters of opposition leader Kizza Besigye near his office in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye drinks beer in front of riot policemen in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Ugandan soldier stands in front of a burned barricade during clashes in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
