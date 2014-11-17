Edition:
Clashes in West Bank

Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester tries to hammer a hole through Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester moves a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Palestinian protesters climb a section of Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester releases fireworks during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Palestinian protesters sit atop a section of Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Palestinian protesters climb a section of the Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester places a tyre on a burning pile during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester smokes a cigarette during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester throws a tyre to burn it during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 14, 2014.

