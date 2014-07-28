Clashes near crash site
Smoke rises above a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A piece of the wreckage is seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in the village of Petropavlivka, Donetsk region July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Local residents carry their belongings as they flee from what they say was shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the town on the suburbs of Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Armed pro-Russian separatists inspect a van as they stand guard on the suburbs of Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man walks near the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines MH17 after it crashed last Thursday, near Hrabove (Grabovo) in the Donetsk region July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
An armed pro-Russian separatist guards a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Angela Dyczynski sits on a piece of wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near her husband Geaorge during their visit to the crash site near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Armed pro-Russian separatists stand guard on the suburbs of Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man walks past wreckage at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man crosses the main street of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
George Dyczynski wears a shirt bearing an image of his daughter Fatima, as he walks through wreckage during his visit to the crash site of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, during their visit to the crash site near the village of Hrabove, in...more
An armed pro-Russian separatist guards a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A woman takes a photograph of wreckage at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
George and Angela Dyczynski walk near wreckage of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, during their visit to the crash site near the village of Hrabove, in Donetsk region July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Malaysian air crash investigator works at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A piece of the wreckage is seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Petropavlivka, Donetsk region July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
