Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Dec 4, 2015 | 3:10pm GMT

Clashes on the Greek-Macedonian border

A stranded migrant holding a baby shouts next to a Greek police cordon following scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A stranded migrant holding a baby shouts next to a Greek police cordon following scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A stranded migrant holding a baby shouts next to a Greek police cordon following scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
1 / 25
A refugee collapses next to a border fence, before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A refugee collapses next to a border fence, before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A refugee collapses next to a border fence, before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
2 / 25
A refugee, carrying a boy on his shoulders and his documents in hand, struggles to pass through a Greek police cordon before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A refugee, carrying a boy on his shoulders and his documents in hand, struggles to pass through a Greek police cordon before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A refugee, carrying a boy on his shoulders and his documents in hand, struggles to pass through a Greek police cordon before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
3 / 25
A refugee breastfeeds her baby behind a Greek police cordon as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A refugee breastfeeds her baby behind a Greek police cordon as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A refugee breastfeeds her baby behind a Greek police cordon as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
4 / 25
Stranded migrants protest next to the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants protest next to the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Stranded migrants protest next to the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
5 / 25
A refugee girl is carried away after collapsing while struggling to pass through a Greek police cordon before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A refugee girl is carried away after collapsing while struggling to pass through a Greek police cordon before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A refugee girl is carried away after collapsing while struggling to pass through a Greek police cordon before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
6 / 25
A stranded migrant kicks the shield of a Greek police officer during scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A stranded migrant kicks the shield of a Greek police officer during scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A stranded migrant kicks the shield of a Greek police officer during scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
7 / 25
Stranded migrants react during scuffles with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants react during scuffles with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Stranded migrants react during scuffles with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
8 / 25
Stranded migrants react during scuffles with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants react during scuffles with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Stranded migrants react during scuffles with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
9 / 25
Stranded migrants scuffle with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants scuffle with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Stranded migrants scuffle with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
10 / 25
Stranded migrants shout slogans, as they are surrounded by Greek police at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants shout slogans, as they are surrounded by Greek police at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Stranded migrants shout slogans, as they are surrounded by Greek police at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
11 / 25
Stranded migrants shout slogans next to a Greek police cordon, as they block a crossing of the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants shout slogans next to a Greek police cordon, as they block a crossing of the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Stranded migrants shout slogans next to a Greek police cordon, as they block a crossing of the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
12 / 25
Stranded migrants argue with a Greek police officer as they block a crossing of the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants argue with a Greek police officer as they block a crossing of the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Stranded migrants argue with a Greek police officer as they block a crossing of the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
13 / 25
A Macedonian police officer hits a stranded migrant attempting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A Macedonian police officer hits a stranded migrant attempting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A Macedonian police officer hits a stranded migrant attempting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
14 / 25
Stranded migrants scuffle with Greek police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants scuffle with Greek police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Stranded migrants scuffle with Greek police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
15 / 25
Macedonian police officers block stranded migrants as they attempt to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Macedonian police officers block stranded migrants as they attempt to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Macedonian police officers block stranded migrants as they attempt to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
16 / 25
A stranded migrant argues with a Macedonian police officer as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A stranded migrant argues with a Macedonian police officer as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A stranded migrant argues with a Macedonian police officer as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
17 / 25
A stranded migrant, who collapsed during clashes with Macedonian police, is tended to as others try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A stranded migrant, who collapsed during clashes with Macedonian police, is tended to as others try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A stranded migrant, who collapsed during clashes with Macedonian police, is tended to as others try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
18 / 25
Stranded migrants run as tear gas fills the air during clashes with Macedonian police as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants run as tear gas fills the air during clashes with Macedonian police as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Stranded migrants run as tear gas fills the air during clashes with Macedonian police as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
19 / 25
Stranded migrants argue with Macedonian police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants argue with Macedonian police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Stranded migrants argue with Macedonian police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
20 / 25
A Macedonian police officer shoots in the air as stranded migrants try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A Macedonian police officer shoots in the air as stranded migrants try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A Macedonian police officer shoots in the air as stranded migrants try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
21 / 25
Macedonian police officers block a stranded migrant trying to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Macedonian police officers block a stranded migrant trying to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Macedonian police officers block a stranded migrant trying to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
22 / 25
Macedonian police officers block stranded migrants trying to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Macedonian police officers block stranded migrants trying to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Macedonian police officers block stranded migrants trying to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
23 / 25
A refugee woman (L) shows her passport to a Macedonian police officer before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A refugee woman (L) shows her passport to a Macedonian police officer before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A refugee woman (L) shows her passport to a Macedonian police officer before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
24 / 25
A Greek police officer (L) offers water to a refugee as other refugees cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Greek police officer (L) offers water to a refugee as other refugees cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A Greek police officer (L) offers water to a refugee as other refugees cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Shooting in San Bernardino

Shooting in San Bernardino

Next Slideshows

Shooting in San Bernardino

Shooting in San Bernardino

Our latest images from the shooting aftermath in San Bernardino, California.

04 Dec 2015
Dick Cheney bust unveiled

Dick Cheney bust unveiled

Bush and Cheney are reunited as a marble bust of the former vice president is unveiled at the U.S. Capitol.

03 Dec 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

03 Dec 2015
Women in the U.S. military

Women in the U.S. military

A look at women who serve in America's military, as Defense Secretary Ash Carter announces the U.S. military will open all combat jobs to women.

03 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures