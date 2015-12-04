Clashes on the Greek-Macedonian border
A stranded migrant holding a baby shouts next to a Greek police cordon following scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A refugee collapses next to a border fence, before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A refugee, carrying a boy on his shoulders and his documents in hand, struggles to pass through a Greek police cordon before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A refugee breastfeeds her baby behind a Greek police cordon as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Stranded migrants protest next to the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A refugee girl is carried away after collapsing while struggling to pass through a Greek police cordon before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A stranded migrant kicks the shield of a Greek police officer during scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants react during scuffles with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants react during scuffles with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants scuffle with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants shout slogans, as they are surrounded by Greek police at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants shout slogans next to a Greek police cordon, as they block a crossing of the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants argue with a Greek police officer as they block a crossing of the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A Macedonian police officer hits a stranded migrant attempting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants scuffle with Greek police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Macedonian police officers block stranded migrants as they attempt to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A stranded migrant argues with a Macedonian police officer as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A stranded migrant, who collapsed during clashes with Macedonian police, is tended to as others try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants run as tear gas fills the air during clashes with Macedonian police as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants argue with Macedonian police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A Macedonian police officer shoots in the air as stranded migrants try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Macedonian police officers block a stranded migrant trying to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Macedonian police officers block stranded migrants trying to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A refugee woman (L) shows her passport to a Macedonian police officer before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek police officer (L) offers water to a refugee as other refugees cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
Shooting in San Bernardino
Our latest images from the shooting aftermath in San Bernardino, California.
Dick Cheney bust unveiled
Bush and Cheney are reunited as a marble bust of the former vice president is unveiled at the U.S. Capitol.
Women in the U.S. military
A look at women who serve in America's military, as Defense Secretary Ash Carter announces the U.S. military will open all combat jobs to women.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.