Cleaning up shipbreaking
A worker uses a cutting torch to dismantle the hull of a barge covered in barnacles near French navy vessels at the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent, Belgium, March 24, 2015. The site, which is Europe's largest ship recycling plant processes some...more
A worker sorts out the engine parts of a decommissioned ship as he dismantles it at the Alang shipyard in the western Indian state of Gujarat, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A goose swims past boats which are soon to be dismantled at the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent, Belgium, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Workers carry a rope line to fasten a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard in the western Indian state of Gujarat, March 27, 2015. Depending on raw material prices, ship owners can make up to $500 per tonne of steel from an Indian yard, compared...more
A crane lifts a large block cut from of a French seismic vessel at the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Workers prepare to dismantle a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard in the western Indian state of Gujarat, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A crane is seen lifting a container near a French seismic vessel which is soon to be dismantled at the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Workers dismantle a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard in the western Indian state of Gujarat, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker uses a cutting torch to dismantle parts of a barge at the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A worker dismantles a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard in the western Indian state of Gujarat, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker uses a cutting torch to dismantle the hull of a barge at the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A worker uses a wielding machine to dismantle a part of a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard in the western Indian state of Gujarat, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker wearing a protective mask pauses near a barge being dismantled at the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Workers dismantle the engine bearing of a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard in the western Indian state of Gujarat, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers pause as they dismantle parts of a French seismic vessel at the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A worker uses a hand fan as he watches a television during his break inside worker's rest area at the Alang shipyard in the western Indian state of Gujarat, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker uses a cutting torch on a large block cut from a vessel at the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Workers dismantle steel plates of a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard in the western Indian state of Gujarat, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker dismantles a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard in the western Indian state of Gujarat, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The dismantled steering cabin of a French navy vessel is seen the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
General view of the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent from a French seismic vessel, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
