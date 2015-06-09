Edition:
Cleared for landing

A U.S. Marine Osprey sends up a big wash of rain as as it lands near the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany, June 8, 2015. The Ospreys provided transport to Air Force One in Munich for members of President Obama's staff, Secret Service, White House Press Corps and other personnel at the conclusion of the G7 Summit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
An Israeli naval personnel directs an Israeli helicopter as it lands during a drill aboard a corvette military vessel on international waters May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Marooned flood victims try to grab onto the side bars of a hovering army helicopter which arrived to distribute food supplies in the Muzaffargarh district of Pakistan's Punjab province August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment shields himself from the rotor wash of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after being dropped off for a mission with the Afghan police near Jalalabad in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, December 20, 2014
Members of the press, including NBC's Evan Dixon (R), face the blowing snow caused by Marine One as it lands on the South Lawn before picking up President Obama at the White House in Washington, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2012
Acehnese men struggle with the down draft of a U.S. military helicopter as it lands to deliver food aid at a village on the west coast of tsunami-hit province of Aceh, Indonesia on January 13, 2005. REUTERS/Supri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Residents are rescued by helicopter from the floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans September 1, 2005. REUTERS/David J. Phillip/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A Pakistani soldier crouches as a Pakistani Army Mi-17 helicopter takes off on top of Kund mountain near Kotkai village in South Waziristan, Pakistan October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Agency/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2009
A French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter drops rescue workers next to the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A U.S. Marine watches as an Osprey carrying U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta arrives at Forward Operating Base Shukvani, Afghanistan March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Olson/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2012
A helicopter draws water from a lake as smoke rises from the King Fire in Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, September 18, 2014
A U.S. army medic from 2-35 Infantry Battalion protects an Afghan national army soldier injured by gun fire and rocket propelled grenades fired by the Taliban as a Medevac helicopter lands at a forward firebase fortress in Kunar province, Afghanistan, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2011
Reporters are whipped by blowing snow as President Obama departs via the Marine One helicopter from the White House in Washington March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Nepal Army personnel take cover as an Indian Airforce helicopter evacuating injured residents takes off following an earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A helicopter flies next to Spanish soldiers of the Marine infantry brigade who are holding their weapons as they simulate an assault, as Spanish aircraft carrier Principe de Asturias sails on La Malagueta beach, during a military operational exhibition on the eve of celebrations to mark Spanish Armed Forces Day in Malaga, southern Spain, May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2011
