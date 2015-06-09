Cleared for landing
A U.S. Marine Osprey sends up a big wash of rain as as it lands near the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany, June 8, 2015. The Ospreys provided transport to Air Force One in Munich for members of President Obama's staff, Secret Service, White House...more
An Israeli naval personnel directs an Israeli helicopter as it lands during a drill aboard a corvette military vessel on international waters May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Marooned flood victims try to grab onto the side bars of a hovering army helicopter which arrived to distribute food supplies in the Muzaffargarh district of Pakistan's Punjab province August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment shields himself from the rotor wash of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after being dropped off for a mission with the Afghan police near Jalalabad in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 20, 2014....more
Members of the press, including NBC's Evan Dixon (R), face the blowing snow caused by Marine One as it lands on the South Lawn before picking up President Obama at the White House in Washington, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 15, 2012. ...more
Acehnese men struggle with the down draft of a U.S. military helicopter as it lands to deliver food aid at a village on the west coast of tsunami-hit province of Aceh, Indonesia on January 13, 2005. REUTERS/Supri
Residents are rescued by helicopter from the floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans September 1, 2005. REUTERS/David J. Phillip/Pool
A Pakistani soldier crouches as a Pakistani Army Mi-17 helicopter takes off on top of Kund mountain near Kotkai village in South Waziristan, Pakistan October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Agency/Pool
A French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter drops rescue workers next to the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A U.S. Marine watches as an Osprey carrying U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta arrives at Forward Operating Base Shukvani, Afghanistan March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Olson/Pool
A helicopter draws water from a lake as smoke rises from the King Fire in Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A U.S. army medic from 2-35 Infantry Battalion protects an Afghan national army soldier injured by gun fire and rocket propelled grenades fired by the Taliban as a Medevac helicopter lands at a forward firebase fortress in Kunar province,...more
Reporters are whipped by blowing snow as President Obama departs via the Marine One helicopter from the White House in Washington March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Nepal Army personnel take cover as an Indian Airforce helicopter evacuating injured residents takes off following an earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A helicopter flies next to Spanish soldiers of the Marine infantry brigade who are holding their weapons as they simulate an assault, as Spanish aircraft carrier Principe de Asturias sails on La Malagueta beach, during a military operational...more
Next Slideshows
Nice beach
More than three million tourists don sandals and make their way onto the rocky beaches of Nice, France.
The future of space
Prototypes of space equipment in development.
Robot rescuers
Twenty-four teams compete to win a portion of a $3.5 million prize by operating humanoid robots across a task and obstacle course.
Village of grass
The village of Zahara de la Sierra in Spain celebrates the feast of Corpus Christi (or Body of Christ in Latin) by covering the streets and facades of houses...
MORE IN PICTURES
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Journey to the Space Station
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.