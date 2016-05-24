Edition:
Clearing a migrant camp

Photographer
POOL New
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A refugee family sit in front of their tent waiting to be transferred to hospitality centres, during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Photographer
POOL New
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A refugee boy holds a bottle of water in front of his tent during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Photographer
POOL New
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A refugee boy sits in a bus waiting to be transferred to hospitality centres, during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Photographer
POOL New
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Riot policemen stand in front of tents during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Photographer
POOL New
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Refugees carry their belongings during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Photographer
POOL New
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Refugees carry their belongings in front of riot policemen during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Photographer
POOL New
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A refugee man carries his belongings during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Photographer
POOL New
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A refugee family carry their belongings during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Photographer
POOL New
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A riot policeman checks a tent during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Photographer
POOL New
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A refugee smokes as riot policemen stand amidst tents during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Photographer
Alexandros Avramidis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Refugees and migrants are transferred on a bus to government camps, during a police operation to evacuate a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Photographer
POOL New
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A refugee boy on a wheelchair passes in front of riot policemen during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Photographer
POOL New
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A refugee family sit in front of their tent waiting to be transferred to hospitality centres, during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Photographer
POOL New
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A refugee family carry their belongings during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Photographer
Ognen Teofilovski
Location
Idomeni, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Greek policemen operate at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 24, 2016 The picture was taken from the Macedonian side of the border. REUTERS/OgnenTeofilovski

Photographer
POOL New
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A refugee family sit in front of their tent waiting to be transferred to hospitality centres, during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia (FYROM), near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Photographer
POOL New
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Refugee boys carry their belongings during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Photographer
Ognen Teofilovski
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Police stand next to an armoured vehicle parked on a railway track during an operation to evacuate a makeshift refugee and migrant camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Photographer
POOL New
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Riot policemen walk amidst tents during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Photographer
Alexandros Avramidis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A group of men run through a field to avoid being transferred to government camps for refugees and migrants, during a police operation to evacuate a makeshift camp, at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

